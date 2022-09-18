San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 18 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Niners lost 19-10 to the Chicago Bears in an ugly contest. Meanwhile, the Seahawks squeaked by Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, 17-16.

These NFC West teams will have an added incentive for this matchup as divisional games are crucial down the stretch.

"Count it down. 24 hours til kickoff. Next up: #SEAvsSF on FOX" - @Seahawks

The 49ers had a rough start, losing to the Bears in terrible conditions last weekend. San Francisco was favored by 6.5 points, but they were unable to assert themselves.

Trey Lance's debut was subpar, to say the least, as the rookie completed just 46.4% of his 28 attempts. He threw a pick, too, and failed to record a TD, so he'll look to bounce back against Seattle.

The run game was actually solid for San Francisco, which is surprising since they only totaled 10 points. As a team, they recorded 176 yards on 4.8 yards per carry, but it ultimately wasn't enough.

For Seattle, they pulled off the upset at home against the Broncos. They scored 17 in the first half, and the defense did enough to hold on in the second half to secure the victory. The second half saw just three points combined, but a lot of this had to do with two goalline fumbles from Denver.

The new starting quarterback, Geno Smith, played great, tallying 195 yards and two TDs. His completion rate was excellent, and he targeted several receivers in the win. We'll see if he can have similar success against what should be a stronger 49er defense.

Last year, Seattle won both head-to-head matchups, but of course, now they're without Russell Wilson. San Francisco is a pretty big favorite this afternoon, but expect the road team to fight hard in this divisional matchup.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Sunday September 18, 4.05 PM EDT

Venue: Levi's Field, San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Seahawks +350 +9.5 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110) San Francisco 49ers -450 -9.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Prediction

The Seahawks proved oddsmakers wrong last week, and they are expected to be shut down this week too. Back Geno Smith and the Seahawks' offense to score at least 15 points today as they have enough weapons to put pressure on San Francisco's defense.

Prediction: Seahawks Team Total Points Over 14.5 (-115)

