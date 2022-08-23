San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Odds, Line, Picks, YRFI, and Predictions August 23, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers start a quick two-game set at Comerica Park today.

The Tigers just took two of three from the Los Angeles Angels, and the Giants just lost two of three from the Colorado Rockies. Both teams are playing for pride at this point as neither have are even sniffing the playoffs.

Pitching in this one are Carlos Rodon for the Giants and Drew Hutchinson for the Tigers.

After having back-to-back starts allowing five runs, Rodon has been on a tear. He's allowed a total of four runs in his last four starts. Rodon has also notched 31 strikeouts in that four-game stretch.

This season, Hutchinson has been one of the few positives for the Detroit ball club. He hasn't been lighting the world on fire, but he's put up some respectable numbers. Hutchinson has 42 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.23 to go along with them.

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Giants -1.5 (-130) Yes (+110) Over 4.5 Runs (-102) Tigers +1.5 (+108) No (-155) Over 2.5 Runs (-110)

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Rodon is averaging 7.8 Ks per start in his last 10 appearances, making his 7.5 K prop line a tough call for bettors. However, there are really only two stats that matter for this bet. One, on June 28, Rodon faced the Tigers and threw just four strikeouts in six innings of work; two, the Tigers are averaging 8 strikeouts a game at home.

Carlos Rodon Under 7.5 Striekouts (+106)

Rodon enters play with 179 Ks.

Drew Hutchinson has allowed a run in the first inning in five of his last 10 games. While Rodon has allowed a run in the first only once in his last six games, Hutchinson is enough to carry this pick.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+110)

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction

There aren't too many factors that make this matchup intriguing, but seeing Carlos Rodon pitch is always must-watch baseball. With neither offense currently bringing their best stuff, a game like this will come down to the pitching, and bettors have no reason to bet against Rodon.

San Francisco -1.5 (-130)

