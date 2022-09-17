San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 16| 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Oracle Park. The table-toppers Dodgers face the third-placed Giants in this National League West clash.

The Giants have been a shadow of their previous selves.

Last season, they finished at the top of the NL West standings ahead of this season’s leaders, the Dodgers. Their record this season has been underwhelming according to their lofty standards. They have gone 69-74 so far this campaign with a win percentage of .483.

Their recent form has also been faltering. They have lost six of their last 10 fixtures. For them to defeat the Dodgers in this series would be an outstanding achievement; if the stars align, it might give them a chance at a wild-card berth.

The Dodgers have been the best team in the MLB. That in itself sums up the season for the LA side. They have already clinched the division and are the only team in the entire MLB to do so. They have been sublime this season and are marching towards one of the greatest ever regular season records.

Their overall record so far has been 98-44. Their win percentage on those 98 wins is a whopping .690. To make matters worse for the Giants, the Dodgers have the best away record of any team in the MLB. They have shown no signs of slowing down either, as they have won seven of their last 10 fixtures.

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that, come the end of the season, the Dodgers would still have the best record in the MLB.

Carlos Rodon has been a superstar for the Giants so far this season. His 2.85 ERA is the best on the team and his 220 strikeouts thrown are the second-most in the entire MLB. Rodon and Logan Webb have both been formidable this campaign. Webb has an ERA of 2.88 and has thrown 149 strikeouts thus far.

Austin Slater and Tommy La Stella are set to miss out due to injury.

Freddie Freeman and Julio Urias have been forces to be reckoned with for the Dodgers this term. Freeman has the highest batting average in the entire MLB (.329) and has the most runs created (123.38) on the Dodgers roster. Urios has been outstanding from the mound this season. El Culichi has an ERA of 2.30, the fourth-best in the entire MLB. Add to that the 144 strikeouts he's thrown, it makes him one of the best pitchers in the league.

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details:

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Francisco Giants

Date and Time: Friday, September 16, 10.15 PM ET

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers best picks:

The top picks for the game are Logan Webb of the Giants and Dustin May of the Dodgers. Webb has an ERA of 2.88 and an impressive record of 13-8 when he's started. May has an ERA of 4.29 and has gone 1-2 when starting.

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL San Francisco Giants +1.5 +140 Over 7.5 Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 -167 Under 7.5

Giants vs Dodgers Final Prediction:

The Dodgers are strong favorites in this one for obvious reasons. They do have a slight disadvantage in the pitching department as their starting pitcher for the game is outweighed in quality by the Giants' Logan Webb. All things considered, the pros outweigh the cons and the Dodgers should win this encounter convincingly.

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5

