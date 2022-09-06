San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 5, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers start a three-game series, and it's time for another installment of one of the biggest rivalries in baseball.

The Dodgers have the division locked up, as they hold a 19-game lead with just under 30 games left in the season. This series is simply about pride, as the Giants' playoff hopes went away a long time ago.

GiantsMuse @SFGiantsMuse If the Giants win tomorrow, then Logan Webb will get his 1st win against the Dodgers in 2022. #SFGameUp If the Giants win tomorrow, then Logan Webb will get his 1st win against the Dodgers in 2022. #SFGameUp https://t.co/0EIwFD6npN

"If the Giants win tomorrow, then Logan Webb will get his 1st win against the Dodgers in 2022." - SGGiantsMuse

Pitching in this one are Logan Webb for the Giants and Andrew Heaney for the Dodgers.

Webb has been one of the few high points in an otherwise lowly season. He was absolutely incredible last year and has somehow been even better this season. He holds a record of 11-8 and an unbelievable 2.86 ERA to go along with it.

Andrew Heaney is making his 11th start of the season, and one has to wonder where the Dodgers are getting all these great pitchers. He has a record of 2-1 and an ERA of 2.21. This is his 10th year in the league, and he is having by far the best season of his career. There is something about the Dodgers that can unlock a pitcher's full potential.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

paul hoynes @hoynsie Dodger Stadiun on Wednesday morning. http://t.co/7bBy7hqMRk Dodger Stadiun on Wednesday morning. http://t.co/7bBy7hqMRk

"Dodger Stadiun on Wednesday morning." - hoyssie

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total Giants +194 Yes (+105) Over 3 Runs (-120) Dodgers -235 No (-115) Under 3 Runs (-102)

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Pick

Two electric pitchers are going at it in this one, and the NRFI odds are fantastic. Heaney has had a rough go of it recently with the NRFI, but as well as he's been pitching, that's a streak that should come to an end. As for Webb, he's had a shutout in the first inning in five of his last six games. Bettors should never pass up odds like this.

No Runs in the First Inning (-115)

Andrew Heaney strikes out an average of 1.5 batters an inning.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

Logan Webb is still looking for his first win against this Dodgers team. He's faced LA twice this season and has allowed six runs in 11 innings of work against them. Something has to give with Heaney; he is not as good of a pitcher as his stats imply. Bettors should expect a big San Fran win.

Giants (+194)

