San Francisco vs. Portland Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The San Francisco Dons (12-7) will visit the Portland Pilots (8-10) on Thursday. San Fran has had an up-and-down season thus far, beating UNLV and Arizona State and nearly taking down Gonzaga, but has also fallen to UT Arlington and San Diego. They recently picked up a road win at Loyola Marymount, 72-70.

Leading scorer and two-time All-WCC guard Khalil Shabazz sat in foul trouble for most of the game, but Washington State transfer Tyrell Roberts and junior Julian Rishwain picked up the slack, combining for 39 points on 14-of-28 shooting. Texas A&M transfer Marcus Williams also had 10 points as the Dons shot 40% from beyond the arc.

San Francisco vs. Portland

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line San Francisco Dons -1.5 o148.5 -135 Portland Pilots +1.5 u148.5 +110

San Francisco Dons vs. Portland Pilots Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Dons at Portland Pilots

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12 at 11:00 PM ET

Venue: Chiles Center

Portland has lost five straight games, struggling to find consistency with injuries to their top players. They are already playing without the services of star guard Chris Austin for the season, but starters Moses Wood, Michael Meadows, and All-WCC guard Tyler Robertson have all missed time.

Robertson and Wood have since returned from injury, but Meadows remains out. The junior is averaging 10.8 points per game on 44% shooting from the field. He is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with a foot injury.

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The San Francisco Dons own a 1.02 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 148th in the nation. Portland has the 88th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.97. does well to average in all key stats, except in free throw rate and open three rate, ranking outside the top 200. Conversely, the Pilots do a decent job with those defensive metrics.

The Dons have high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-pointer, half-court, isolation, off-the-dribble three-pointer, off-screen, and pick & roll shot types. They are in the top 110 per SQ PPP in all those shot types except catch & shoot three-pointers, with a 1.01 SQ PPP (231st in the country). Conversely, the Pilots rank 130-165 in defending all those shot types except off-screen, where they are 57th with a defensive SQ PPP of 0.95.

The Portland Pilots have a 1.06 AdjOFF SQ, the 89th-best mark in the country. San Francisco has posted a 0.99 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 122nd in the country. The Pilots are in the top 15 in shot-making and free-throw rate. The Dons have been pitiful in both those key categories, ranking outside the top 215.

Portland is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, half-court, midrange, off-the-dribble three-pointers, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and post-up. They are in the top 90 in all those shot types. San Francisco is in the top 150 in defending all those shot types except post-up, where they own a 0.88 SQ PPP (217th in the country).

San Francisco vs. Portland Prediction

The San Francisco defense could line up better against Portland. Furthermore, the Pilots are also starting to get healthy, and if Michael Meadows receives the green light on Thursday, the offense will get a boost.

Meanwhile, San Fran is starting to get offensive contributions outside Khalil Shabazz, which should give confidence to a team with conference title-game aspirations. Both teams have an edge on offense, giving the over a real shot in this contest.

Prediction: Over 148.5 (-110)

