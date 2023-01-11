Santa Barbara vs Cal State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread and Picks - January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos will face the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners in college basketball action on Wednesday.

The Gauchos have had a great season so far, with only two losses in 14 games as they are flying high at the moment. They come into the game on the back of an eight-game winning run and look very composed.

On the other hand, Roadrunners have completely lost themselves after a good start to their campaign. They have lost 10 in the 15 games of the season and come into the game with a loss and are desperately looking to snap the poor run.

UC Santa Barbara vs Cal State Bakersfield Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL UC SANTA -425 -8.5(-110) o121(-110) CAL STATE +330 +8.5(-110) u121(-110)

UC Santa Barbara vs Cal State Bakersfield Match Details

Fixture: UC Santa Barbara vs Cal State Bakersfield

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:00 pm EDT

Venue: Icardo Center, Bakersfield, CA

UC Santa Barbara vs Cal State Bakersfield Key Stats

The Gauchos have done well offensively this season to score over 71 points per game on offense with Ajay Mitchell in the leading position on points per game. Having played around 32.6 minutes per game this season, he has earned over 16 points per game on average. Furthermore, he has been extensively involved in the game with 4.5 assists per game, making him one of the best on the team. The Gauchos have won all of their games comfortably and look very settled as a defensive unit for the season ahead.

On the other hand, the Roadrunners managed to score just 60 points per game on average, which sums up their season so far. The team lacks diversity in scorers. Only Kaleb Higgins has scored over 10 points per game on average and has also helped the team with around four assists per game.

The defense is a further weakness, with the Roadrunners losing most of the games by close margins, an issue that has pushed them further down in standings.

UC Santa Barbara vs Cal State Bakersfield Betting Prediction

The game is very much in the favor of the Gauchos, who are 6-1 in their last 7 games overall and have won four games on the road. Having managed to score more points per game, they are in a comfortable position.

Meanwhile, the Roadrunners have been awful in their last 10 games and have failed to do well even at home. They have a poor record against teams with more than 0.600 winning percentage, a stat which puts them in a difficult situation in this game.

We can expect Gauchos to find enough space to score points at will for the win.

Prediction : UC Santa Barbara, -8.5(-110) and u121(-110)

