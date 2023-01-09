SC State vs Morgan State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 9 | MEAC | College Basketball

Monday's NCAA basketball matchup between the SC State Bulldogs and the Morgan State Bears will take place at Hill Field House.

The Bulldogs' current record is 3-14 so far. The Bulldogs' most recent game ended in a defeat to Coppin State. The Bears have a record of 8-7 after defeating NC Central on Saturday.

SC State vs Morgan State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under SC State Bulldogs +245 +7.5 (-114) Over 148.5 (-108) Morgan State Bears -310 -7.5 (-106) Under 148.5 (-112)

SC State vs Morgan State Match Details

Fixture: SC State Bulldogs at MSU Bears

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Hill Field House, Baltimore, Maryland

SC State vs Morgan State Key Stats

Before winning their first game against East Carolina, the Bulldogs dropped their first seven contests. The Bulldogs have now gone on a 2-7 run. In that run, victories have come over Samford and St. Andrews. The Bulldogs went into the half down 36-33 against Coppin State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs fell to 73-85 after being outscored 49-40 after that. Lesown Hallums scored 17 points and pulled down four rebounds to lead the team. They have lost three of their last five games, and only one of those games saw them beat the spread.

The Bears defeated Penn State Greater Allegheny, Utah Valley, Virginia Lynchburg, and PSU Wilkes-Barre during their 4-6 start to the season. With victories over Hartford, Goucher, and NC Central, the Bears have gone 3-2 in their last five games.

On their way to a 78-73 victory over NC Central on Saturday, the Bears overcame a 32-30 hole by scoring 13 points in overtime. Isaiah Burke led all scorers with 28 points and five rebounds in just 42 minutes of play. The Bears have won three straight games and are 3-2 in their previous five contests. Only two of those prior five games saw them successfully cover the spread.

SC State vs Morgan State Betting Prediction

For this one, I'm sticking with the Bears. The Bears have now won three straight games after putting up a nice overtime comeback effort against a comparable Bulldogs team in their previous encounter.

Given the appropriate matchup, the Bears can score very effectively; in seven of their last nine games, they have scored 68 points or more. The Bulldogs have scored 71 points or more in four straight games, so this contest may feature a lot of scoring. Take the Bears in this one to cover the spread and get the win at home.

Pick: Morgan State Bears -7.5 (-106)

