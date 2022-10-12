Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks NHL Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 12 | 2022 NHL Season

The Seattle Kraken will start their new NHL season against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (October 12) at the Honda Center.
Both teams play in the Western Conference (Pacific Division). However, the Ducks are leading the head-to-head battle (2-1).
Kraken had a terrible last season, where they only managed 27 wins and 49 losses. They finished last, something they would look to improve on this time. They conceded 285 goals, scoring only 216. There is a clear problem with offense and defense. Kraken is a new team with a new rebranding that came into existence in the 2021-2022 season.
Anaheim, meanwhile, was not far away from Seattle in terms of their performance. They finished a position above them, second-last in the division. Their overall season record was a disappointing 31-37. The Ducks are six-time division champions, two-time conference champions, and one-time winners of the Stanley Cup.
Both teams had pretty average pre-season, so it's difficult to say if there have been any improvements or not. However, it surely promises to be a great night of entertaining ice hockey.
Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks: Match Details
Fixture: Seattel Kraken @ Anaheim Ducks
Date & Time: Wednesday, October 12; 10:00 pm EDT
Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting Odds
Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks: Picks
There are two injury concerns for the Ducks. Forward Sam Carrick is out with a lower body injury, while Ryan Kelser with a hip injury, which could impact their offense. Kraken, meanwhile, will miss their goalkeeper Chris Driedger due to a knee injury.
Pick: Kraken Total Team Goals 1st Period Under 0.5 (+120)
Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks: Prediction
It's a difficult game to call. Both teams struggled last season and have hardly shown any signs of improvement in pre-season. However, the Ducks are slight favorites.