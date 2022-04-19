Report: Marshawn Lynch purchases stake in NHL side alongside rapper Macklemore

Marshawn Lynch teamed up with Seattle-born rapper Macklemore to buy a stake in the NHL team, the Seattle Kraken.

Lynch, who spent seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, stated in an interview with CNBC that he never saw himself as a minority owner of the team and will continue to count his blessings:

“This is something I never would have imagined, I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special. As I look back on some of my accomplishments. I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35. I’m gonna continue to count my blessings.”

Front Office Sports @FOS The newest minority owners of the Seattle Kraken, per @cnbc:



Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said the former NFL running back and the Grammy award-winning rapper place great emphasis on "community activism," making both individuals ideal fits to be a part of Kraken's ownership group.

The All-Pro running back already looks to be enjoying his role as he can be seen driving a Zamboni:

Since his retirement following the 2019 season, the five-time Pro Bowler is still an active member in the community, not just in the city of Seattle but also in the state of California, where he was born and raised.

He continues to be a beloved figure in both places. Becoming a part of the Kraken ownership group should make certain that he’ll still do amazing things in the city of Seattle, where he can likely call his second home.

Lynch and his Career with the Seahawks

Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks

After playing the first four years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, Lynch joined the Seahawks in 2010. While with the team, he rushed for 6,381 yards and 58 touchdowns on the ground. He also had eight receiving touchdowns and 1,309 yards receiving.

He rushed for 970 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games in the playoffs, with one of those touchdowns coming in Seattle’s Super Bowl 48 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The running back is fourth in Seahawks history in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns. In the postseason, he’s the team's all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

The 35-year-old is back in Emerald City as a minority owner for the city’s NHL franchise.

