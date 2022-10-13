Seattle Kraken vs. LA Kings: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - October 13, 2022 | NHL Regular Season

The Seattle Kraken have double duty in southern California, playing back-to-back nights. After taking a tough loss to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime, they play the Los Angeles Kings today.

The Kings opened the season on Tuesday night, hosting the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights served the Kings a surprising L, and LA will look to rebound tonight.

Playing back-to-back days in southern California can be a tall order, but given that the season just opened up, it's a much easier task.

Seattle Kraken vs. LA Kings Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Kraken @ Los Angles Kings

Date & Time: Sunday: October 13; 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Cyrpto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Califonia

Seattle Kraken vs. LA Kings Betting Odds

Puckline Moneyline Over/Under Kraken +1.5 (-160) +145 Over 6.5 (-105) Kings -1.5 (+130) -175 Under 6.5 (-115)

Seattle Kraken vs. LA Kings Best Picks

Matty Beniers has the hot hand in Seattle, posting a goal and an assist yesterday at The Pond. He took four shots on goal, and bettors can expect just as many tonight. Early in the season, it's always a good idea to roll with the guy doing the work. Bettors should jump on the Beniers train while it still offers a positive payout.

Matty Beniers Over .5 Goals (+102)

Jonathan Quick is in his 16th season in the NHL.

The Kraken put 48 shots on net last night; an incredible total. While LA does have a better defense, the prop tonight sits at 25.5. Quick will have his work cut out for him, but this should be an easy prop for bettors to cash in on tonight.

Jonathan Quick Over 25.5 Saves (-104)

Seattle Kraken vs. LA Kings Prediction

Since Martin Jones gets the call in net, Philipp Grubauer won't have to play on back-to-back nights. Jones is familiar with the Kings lineup, as he has spent the last six years with the Sharks. He has a record of 19-7-3 against Los Angeles; however, the team he has around him in San Jose is much better than the one he is on today.

If Jones brings his A-game, he could deliver the Kraken their first win of the year and send LA to an unfortunate 0-2.

Seattle (+145)

