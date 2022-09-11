Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 11 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of a three-game series at home at T-Mobile Park on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Mariners defeated the Braves last night to even the series and take their record to 78-61. They are currently 11 games behind the Houston Astros and have acquired the second spot in the American League West standings. They have a very strong chance of making it to the playoffs provided they can continue their current winning momentum.

The Braves were at the top of the National League East standings, but with last night's defeat, they are again 0.5 games behind the New York Mets. They have an overall record of 87-52 and are on course to make it to the playoffs. They have an amazing slugging percentage of .445 and have been really dominant in both aspects of the game.

The Mariners will start with Marco Gonzales on the mound. This will be his 28th start of the season and his first against the Braves. He has an ERA of 3.98, a 1.35 WHIP, and an overall record of 10-13. In his latest outing against the Chicago White Sox, he gave up three runs on four hits in seven innings. He doesn't strike out a lot of hitters during a game.

The Braves will start Jake Odorizzi on the hill against the Mariners. He has a 1.24 WHIP with a 5-5 overall record. His previous stint with the Astros saw him face today's opponents on three occasions, where he gave away four runs on 14 hits in 18 IP and recorded two wins for his team. He will be looking to register a third win against the Mariners this season.

Match Details: Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11 at 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds:

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -130 -1.5 (+130) Over 8.5 (+100) Seattle Mariners +110 +1.5 (-150) Under 8.5 (-120)

Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks and Betting Predictions

Odorizzi has had three amazing outings against the Mariners this season. He will look to repeat the process and try to restrict the Mariners early in the game. He is below par with his K/9 rate but does command authority on the mound by resisting hitters from advancing bases and thereby constricting their run flow.

Pick: Mariners' First Five Innings Under 1.5 Runs (+130)

The Braves are a strong team on paper, but the form of the Mariners has just been sublime. The Mariners, as a unit, know how to win games. It is going to be a close contest, but expect the Braves to prevail with a win.

Braves (-135)

