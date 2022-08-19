Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's: Odds, Line, Picks, YRFI and Predictions August 19, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland A's and Seattle Mariners start a three-game series today at the Coliseum.

The Mariners just swept the Los Angeles Angels, outscoring them 25-11. They are 11 1/2 games out in the American League West but hold the top Wild Card spot.

Pitching in this one are Marco Gonzales for the M's and Cole Irvin for the A's.

Gonzales has been decent in the back end of Seattle's rotation. He's not lights-out, but that's not what this ball club expects out of him. He has had more than a few bad outings and holds an ERA of 4.18, but he mostly does a solid job of keeping runs to a minimum.

Cole Irvin's numbers are exactly what one would expect from the number one starter on the worst team in the American League. He has a solid ERA of 3.13 but a record of 6-10 with five no-decisions.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Oakland Athletics

Time & Date: Saturday, August 19, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Totals Mariners -138 Yes (+100) Over 4 Runs (-118) A's +118 No (-130) Over 3.5 Runs (-105)

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's Best Picks

Four-and-a-half strikeouts is a tall order for Cole Irvin. He's accomplished that feat just three times in his last 10 starts. Seattle is a midtier strikeout team, but they always play well in Oakland.

Cole Irvin Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-144)

Cole Irvin has just 85 Ks in 21 starts.

As previsouly discussed, neither of these starters are spectacular. Seeing as more runs are scored in the first inning than any other, there is an excellent chance of early runs in this game. This is another easy play for bettors.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-130)

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's Prediction

This is not a game to overthink, even with the A's best pitcher on the mound. Seattle is 11-1 in their last 12 games in Oakland. They are on a winning streak, and there is no reason for bettors to think that will come to an end.

Seattle (-138)

