Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Oakland Athletics at the T-Mobile Park on Friday (September 30) in MLB action.

The Mariners are on their merry way towards the playoffs, while the As have been the worst team in the American League.

The Mariners have been sensational this season and are in prime position to finish second in the AL West and qualify for the playoffs. They are 15 games ahead of their immediate chasers, the Angels.

The Mariners have gone 85-70 on the season and have a win percentage of .548. Their campaign has been solid, with consistent results and impactful performances by their best players.

Logan Gilbert and Eugenio Suarez have been two such players, whose exemplary performances have helped the team. Gilbert has been one of the better pitchers in the ;eague this season with an ERA of 3.29, while Suarez has 31 home runs and 85 RBIs. The Mariners have won three of their last five games, including a 2-1 series win over the Texas Rangers.

The Athletics, meanwhile, have been pretty woeful this campaign. Their overall roster quality has let them down, as they hold the worst record in the American League. They have gone 56-100 and sit at the bottom of the AL West.

The Athletics are in terrible form, having lost their last four games. Sean Murphy has been one of the bright sparks, averaging .249 with the bat, making him one of the few quality performers for the As.

Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Seattle Mariners

Date and Time: Friday, September 30; 9:40 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics Best Pick

Logan Gilbert is the best pick for the game. He's the favored prop for Ks in this game. His odds for Ks are under 6.5 (-157). He has an ERA of 3.29, and the Mariners have 13 of 19 games Gilbert has started in.

Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

TEAMS F5 SPREAD TOTAL F5 MONEYLINE Seattle Mariners -0.5 Under 7 -250 Oakland Athletics +0.5 Over 7 +190

Mariners vs Athletics Final Prediction

The Mariners are the favorites for this one. Their recent run of results have been superb, winning three of their last five games. Logan Gilbert could be a massive difference between the two teams as the starting pitcher for the Athletics, Ken Waldichuk has not been great, as he has an ERA of 7.15.

Seattle Mariners: -0.5

