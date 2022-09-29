Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 28| 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday. The Mariners and the Rangers are having contrasting seasons. The Mariners sit comfortably near the top of the American League West, while the Rangers have been swimming in mediocrity the whole campaign.

The Mariners are the favorites for the Wild Card berth out of the AL West. They sit comfortably in second place behind the Astros at the top. Their overall record this season has been 83-70 thus far. They have a pretty big buffer built over the Angels in third place. Their recent form, however, hasn’t been great. They have lost seven of their last 10 fixtures, including the first game of the current series, which they lost 5-0. Their season still has a must-win-all contingent to it, and the better their record at the end of the season, the better their chances of a Wild Card berth.

The Rangers have been poor this season. They are fourth in the AL West, with an overall record of 66-87 and a win percentage of only .431. They have been very mediocre this season and are just marginally better than the Oakland A’s. Their season has had massive inconsistencies, and they have not been able to string together a set of positive results at any time during the season. The Rangers have lost six of their last 10 games and have lost plenty of chances to leapfrog the Angels, who are just above them in the standings

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers Match Details.

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 28, 9:40 PM ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers best pick

The top picks for the game are George Kirby of the Mariners and Martin Perez of the Rangers. Kirby has an ERA of 3.30 and Perez has an ERA of 2.90. The matchup between the two pitchers is going to be a sight to behold. Both have been incredible this season and will set winning conditions for either team.

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Seattle Mariners -1.5 Under 6.5 -165 Texas Rangers +1.5 Over 6.5 +140

Mariners vs Rangers Final Prediction:

On paper, this game looks like a blowout in favor of the Mariners, who are desperately looking for wins at the final juncture of the season to solidify their Wild Card berth. However, the Rangers do have the ability to upset Seattle. All things considered, the Mariners are a safer bet.

Seattle Mariners: -1.5

