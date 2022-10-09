Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 8 | 2022 MLB Wildcard Game 2

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Seattle Mariners in a very crucial Game 2 of their Wild Card playoffs at the Rogers Center on October 8. The Mariners lead the playoff series 1-0.

The Mariners managed to startle and romp the Blue Jays at home in Game 1 of their three-game Wild Card series in the American League. They won the game 4-0 on the strength of first-inning hits by Eugenio Suarez and a Cal Raleigh two-run bomb against Alek Manoah. Luis Castillo was simply sublime on the mound last night and managed to shutout the hard-hitting unit of the Blue Jays comfortably.

The Blue Jays have everything to do in Game 2 if they need to keep fighting chances of further progressing in the postseason. The Blue Jays left seven runners on base last night. It was shocking to see that, even after registering some decent hits and having runners in scoring positions, the Blue Jays couldn't manage to get a run on the board.

Nothing short of a win is required for the Blue Jays today; otherwise, they will be watching the exit gates after Game 2.

The Blue Jays will start Kevin Gausmann on the mound for Game 2 of the Wildcard series. He was 12-10 in this regular season with a 3.35 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and 205 Ks. He has a good, low-sinking slider and throws a high-speed four-seam fastball to strike out his opponents. He is 0-1 against the Mariners this season but will look to produce one of his best performances on the mound today.

The Mariners will give the ball to Robbie Ray. He was 12-12 in this regular season with a 3.71 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and 212 Ks. He had a pretty good outing against the Blue Jays in the regular season where he gave up one run on three hits in six innings. He will look to carry on with the momentum set by Castillo last night and register an elusive win, which will take the Seattle Mariners forward to the ALDS.

Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays Match Deatils

Game: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8 at 4:07 PM EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, Ontario

Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners +145 +1.5 (-145) Over 7.5 (-105) Toronto Blue Jays -170 -1.5 (+125) Under 7.5 (-115)

Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks and Prediction

One thing we saw was that runs seemed to be scarce, at least, in the afternoon games on the first day of the playoffs. These pitchers need to keep their respective clubs in the game while hoping to gain an advantage from the batters.

The Mariners lost all five of Ray's starts as he went 0-4 during that time. In five appearances, he pitched 27.1 innings and gave up eight home runs while only once going six innings.

Despite this, Gausman has struggled to throw at the Rogers Centre this year, finishing 4-7 with a 4.57 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 14 walks, and 95 strikeouts in 80.2 innings.

These results pale in comparison to his road splits, where he's pitched 94 innings and gone 8-3 with a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 14 walks, and 105 strikeouts. This season, Gausman has only allowed five home runs away from home, compared to 10 at home.

The strain from the Blue Jays and Gausman's home problems are too much for the Blue Jays to bear now that they have watched the Mariners overcome their initial nerves after playing Game 1.

Pick: Under 7.5 (-115)

Prediction: Mariners +145

