The Seattle Redhawks and Utah State Aggies will square off in the second game of the Diamond Head Classic. The Redhawks from the WAC are coming into this one with an 8-2 record and have won three of their past four games.

That Mountain West Conference team, the Aggies, have gotten off to an even better start this year, going 9-1 and winning their first nine games before losing their last game.

Seattle vs Utah State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Seattle Redhawks +400 +10 (-110) Over 147.5 (-110) Utah State Aggies -550 -10 (-110) Under 147.5 (-110)

Seattle vs Utah State Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Redhawks vs Utah State Aggies

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22 at 5 PM ET

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Seattle vs Utah State Key Stats

The Redhawks have had a good start to the season going into this three-game tournament. They've won three of their previous four games and are 8-2 overall. The Redhawks came alive in the second half of their most recent game against Alcorn State, shooting 56% from the field to pull away for a 72-58 victory after struggling through the first half.

The Redhawks' points per game ranking is 95th in the nation, but their points against per game ranking is only 168th. They are ranked 163rd in the nation for turnovers per game and 154th in the nation for 3-point field goal percentage.

The Aggies are halfway to their 18-game win total from last season thanks to a good start and strong play. On Monday night, Weber State came from behind to defeat the Aggies 75-72, despite the Aggies leading by as many as 18 points at one point during the game.

The Aggies' proficiency with 3-point shooting has helped them rank sixth in the nation in scoring thus far this season. They have the best three-point shooting percentage in the nation.

Seattle vs Utah State Betting Prediction

The Aggies are effective from a distance, move quickly, and guard the ball well. Seattle, which is ranked 63rd in the nation, has an above-average three-point defense.

The Aggies should be able to drive, kick, and find open shooters in transition since the Redhawks may be sloppy with the ball.

The 95th-ranked scoring offense of the Redhawks won't be able to keep up with the Aggies' fast-paced assault, and they lack the kind of long-range shooting that could take advantage of the Aggies' inability to defend perimeter shooting.

Pick: Utah State Aggies -10 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes