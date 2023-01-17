Sebastian Korda is seeded No. 29 in the 2023 Australian Open and has managed to enter Round 2 after defeating Cristian Garin in four sets in Round 1. He won the game 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to book his place in the next round.

The win came with a little difficulty and that's not how Korda expected it to be. But he hit 16 aces compared to Garin's five. His winning percentage on both first and second serves was higher compared to Garin's. Out of nine break-point opportunities, Sebastian managed to take advantage of five which contributed to his win. He also won a total of 112 points, whereas Garin managed to win a total of 96. The tall American will now take on the Japanese, Yasuke Watanuki, who is coming off a win in his first round against Arthur Rinderknech.

Watanuki won the game in straight sets, defeating the Frenchman 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. His winning percentage on the first serve made a massive difference compared to Arthur's. His winning percentage stood at a massive 85% compared to Arthur's 66%. He had thirteen break-point opportunities and got hold of five of them, whereas Arthur did not manage to get a single break-point opportunity in the entire game. Watanuki managed to win a total of 85 points while Arthur ended up winning a total of 63 points.

Sebastian Korda vs Yasuke Watanuki: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Sebastian Korda -475 -6.5 (+110) O 35.5 (-120) Yasuke Watanuki +350 +6.5 (-130) U 35.5 (+100)

Korda is currently ranked 31 in the ATP rankings and this is his second appearance at the Australian Open. In only his first appearance, the American managed to reach the round of 32. He will surely try to better that result this time around.

Watanuki is currently ranked 138 in the world, which is his career-high ranking. This is his first-ever Grand Slam appearance and has already impressed everyone by winning the first round in style.

Sebastian Korda vs Yasuke Watanuki: Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda @ Yasuke Watanuki

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 12:30 p.m ET

Venue: Court 7, Melbourne Park

Sebastian Korda vs Yasuke Watanuki: Betting Prediction

The two players have met each other once before when Yasuke came out as the winner. The game was played on a hard court and their second meeting is going to be on a hard court as well. However, Korda is a much more well-rounded player compared to Watanuki.

Final Prediction: Sebastian Korda -6.5 (+110)

