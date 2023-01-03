Seton Hall vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 3 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Creighton Bluejays will be playing for the first time since Christmas tonight when they host the Seton Hall Pirates in a Big East showdown.

Seton Hall beat St. John's on New Year's Eve to snap a three-game losing streak. They'll look to avoid losing their third straight road game tonight after dropping their first two in-conference games away from home. The Pirates are 8-7 this season and 1-3 in the Big East.

The Bluejays have won two in a row, a nice rebound from a six-game losing streak that plagued most of their December. Their losing streak saw them plummet from top-10 to unranked, but was largely attributed to injuries. They are 6-6 this season, 6-1 at home, and 2-1 in the Big East.

This game could be key for either side to sustain momentum as the schedule picks back up. Let's see who matches up better tonight between the Pirates and the Bluejays.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Seton Hall +9.0 (-110) Over 136.0 (-110) +360 Creighton -9.0 (-110) Under 136.0 (-110) -440

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Match Details

Fixture: Seton Hall Pirates @ Creighton Bluejays

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3, 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Key Stats

Seton Hall is among the best teams in the nation defensively. They hold opponents to 64.0 points per game, 63rd in the country, on 40.4% shooting, 69th. However, in Big East play, that number has increased as they're surrendering 73.3 points per game against conference foes.

The Pirates' offense is averaging 69.9 points per game this season, but has been worse on the road. In four road games, they have scored 62.3 points per game.

The Bluejays' offense is much more potent, putting up 76.7 points per game on 46.9% shooting, both top-100 marks in college basketball. The Bluejays allow 67.9 points per game, but have held their last three opponents under 70 points, all Big East games.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Betting Prediction

Not only are the Bluejays rested, but they are also healthy again, a major part of the reason they've begun winning again lately. However, 9.0 is a lot of points for a team that hasn't played in a while and whose lineup is reacclimating. Seton Hall has hung on in conference play despite losing most of their games. Seton Hall will likely lose, but they'll keep it within single digits.

Prediction: Seton Hall +9.0 (-110)

