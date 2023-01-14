Seton Hall vs DePaul Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The DePaul Blue Demons will be hosting the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday in a battle between two Big East schools. DePaul is just 8-9, but they did pull off an upset against Villanova last time out, improving their conference record to 2-4. Seton Hall is 10-8, previously beating Georgetown by 15 points. These schools split the season series last year, and this should be a closely contested matchup today between two pretty evenly matched teams.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. DePaul Blue Demons Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Seton Hall Pirates -4 (-110) Over 138.5 (-110) -170 DePaul Blue Demons +4 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110) +145

Odds Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Seton Hall Pirates vs. DePaul Blue Demons Match Details

Fixture: Seton Hall Pirates @ DePaul Blue Demons

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Seton Hall Pirates vs. DePaul Blue Demons Key Stats

Seton Hall is averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions, and even though they have just two players that average over ten points per game, they've done enough to grind out some wins. The Pirates' defense has been solid, allowing only 92.6 points per 100 possessions and holding their opponents to 39.7% from the field. They also limit opponents to 27.9% from behind the arc, which is the 13th-lowest three-point percentage against in the country. Seton Hall have been streaky this year, but their defense, especially over the past two games, has been great.

DePaul is led by seniors Javan Johnson (16.0 PPG) and Umoja Gibson (15.2 PPG), who is also the team's best playmaker (5.1 APG). These two have been relied upon heavily, but the Blue Demons have some other role players that can step up from time to time. One weakness DePaul has is that they've struggled when it comes to defensive rebounding, but Seton Hall isn't an elite rebounding team. The Blue Demons will be home today, where they're 6-2, but they'll be facing a decent Pirates squad, so it won't be easy.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. DePaul Blue Demons Betting Prediction

Seton Hall is 2-4 on the road and an even 3-3 ATS on the road, but they just handled Georgetown, at Georgetown, with ease. Both contests last year between these two were decided by two, and I expect this to be a pretty tight contest. While the Pirates have the talent advantage, look for DePaul to at least cover at home, even if they don't pull out the win.

Prediction: DePaul +4 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this year are 44-30-2 (+105.7 units)

Poll : 0 votes