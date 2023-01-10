Seton Hall vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Seton Hall Pirates are in the nation's capital to face the Georgetown Hoyas tonight. Both teams have a losing record in the conference this season.

Seton Hall has won two of their last three Big East games after a 0-3 start. Their most recent win put them over .500 for the season, as they are now 9-8 under new head coach Shaheen Halloway. However, the Pirates have lost their last three games on the road.

Someone has to occupy the basement, and unfortunately, Georgetown took that position early this season. The Hoyas have lost seven in a row and have opened up 0-6 in conference play. They sit last in the Big East. They've lost three straight at home, all by at least 13 points.

This game should be seen as a must-win for both sides. Let's see how they match up ahead of their game tonight.

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Seton Hall -8.5 (-110) Over 142.5 (-110) -385 Georgetown +8.5 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110) +300

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown Match Details

Fixture: Seton Hall Pirates @ Georgetown Hoyas

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown Key Stats

Georgetown's defense is awful, and it's been even worse in conference play. For the season, the Hoyas are allowing 78.4 points per game, 349th in the nation, and their opponents are shooting 45.5%, 302nd. In the Big East, they are allowing 86.2 points per game, which would rank 362nd nationally.

Seton Hall's defense is among the sturdiest in college basketball this year. They are limiting opponents to 64.4 points per game, 61st in the country, on 40.3% from the floor, which is 54th. Their losses in the Big East this season have all come when they've allowed more than 70 points.

Offensively and on the glass, these teams are pretty similar.

Seton Hall is scoring 69.8 points per game on 44.3% shooting. They grabbed 37.0 rebounds per game.

Georgetown is putting up 72.5 points per contest on 43.9% shooting. They are pulling down 36.7 boards per game.

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown Betting Prediction

Georgetown has kept one Big East game within single digits this season, and it came against DePaul, who has only beaten Georgetown in conference play this season. The Hoyas season has been a nightmare, and there haven't been any signs that they're going to wake up. Their defense will continue to bleed points and Seton Hall's defense will have another dominant night.

Prediction: Seton Hall -8.5 (-110)

