Sharks vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 10| 2022-23 NHL Season

The San Jose Sharks (12-21-8) are second to bottom in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and are on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the Boston Bruins (4-2) in their previous outing and will now take on the Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5), who are also second to bottom but in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

However, the Coyotes are suffering a massive five-game losing streak, facing a defeat in their last outing against the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1). They will now host this game at the Mullett Arena on Tuesday (January 10) where they will look to end their fifth consecutive losing run and San Jose will try to end their two consecutive losses.

San Jose Sharks vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting Prediction

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Jose Sharks -140 -1.5 (-+180) O 6.5 (+100) Arizona Coyotes +120 +1.5 (-220) U 6.5 (-120)

San Jose are already in deep waters this season, with only twelve wins in 41 games so far. They finished a little better last season, a position above where they are at present, with an overall record of 32-37. It seems they are once again on the path to not qualifying for the playoffs as the situation looks even worse this time around.

The team has scored a total of 126 goals while conceding 155 so far this season.

The Arizona Coyotes are also having a similarly bad season, as they have only managed 13 wins in the 39 games. They finished bottom of their division last season with an overall record of 25-50. Looks like they are in a similar situation this time as well.

The team has scored 108 goals and conceded 145, a difference of -37.

San Jose Sharks vs Arizona Coyotes: Match Details

Fixture: San Jose Sharks @ Arizona Coyotes

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona

San Jose Sharks vs Arizona Coyotes: Pick

Clayton Keller has been instrumental for Arizona in both their scoring and assisting departments. He has already scored 14 goals and has provided 23 assists in 39 games this season. His performances against San Jose have been effective, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists in 23 games. A similar kind of performance is expected again tonight.

Best Pick: Clayton Keller Anytime Scorer (+150)

San Jose Sharks vs Arizona Coyotes: Prediction

San Jose has a 4-6 record against Arizona in their last ten meetings. The two teams have only met once this season in December, which the Sharks won by a whisker (3-2). However, there is no big difference between the teams and nothing major that separates them. The majority of their games have crossed the total mark. Expect a close encounter once again.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6.5 (+100)

