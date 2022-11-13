Sharks vs Wild Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - November 13| 2022 NHL Season

The San Jose Sharks will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Sunday.

The Sharks have had a poor season so far and have won only four out of 16 games. They are placed second last in the Western Conference Pacific and there is a lot of work left to do in every department to have any chance of playoff qualification.

The Wild have not played well so far this season and have won seven and have lost as many games. They are placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division and will have to work very hard to sustain their place to make it to the playoffs.

Sharks vs Wild Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SHARKS +210 +1.5(-130) o6.5(+114) WILD -260 -1.5(+106) u6.5(-140)

Sharks vs Wild Match Details

Fixture: Sharks vs Wild

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 2022; 6 pm EDT

Venue: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

Sharks vs Wild Key Stats

The San Jose have not performed well on offense and scored could only score less than three goals per game on average so far this season. The team is heavily dependent on a few players like defender Erik Karlsson, who has over 20 goal contributions to his name.

The San Jose defense has been poor all season as they have conceded over 50 goals in 16 games. This has taken away the positive work that goaltenders like James Reimer have done. He has been on the losing side in seven games with a save percentage of 0.906.

Minnesota have not done well this season on offense and have scored less than three goals per game on average and this has made things difficult for them. The duo of Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello have been involved in the majority of the offense with 30 goal contributions.

The defense has conceded over three goals per game this season. The goaltenders had a lot of work to do. Although they did decently, they still could not lower the deficit caused due to poor defense and poor offense.

Sharks vs Wild Betting Prediction

The San Jose have struggled this season with form and consistency. Their past record goes against them too, as they are 6-13 in their last 19 Sunday games. They will take inspiration from their last game and look to build over it.

The Wild are 6-1 in their last seven Sunday games and have done well at home. They have done well against teams from the Pacific division but have to be wary of their poor offense.

Though Minnesota have not played well, they are coming up with a win in the game and can put in a good performance in this game while keeping it close.

Prediction: Take Minnesota, o6.5(+114)

