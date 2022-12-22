Siena vs American Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | MAAC battles Patriot League | College Basketball

The American Eagles will take on the Siena Saints in a non-conference matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Eagles are 8-2 for the season and will look to make an impact in the Patriot League.

The Saints are 6-5 for the season and are predicted to finish somewhere in the middle of the MAAC. They defeated the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in their most recent game and covered the spread as two-point underdogs.

The Eagles defeated the VMI Keydets in their last game but failed to cover the spread as nine-point favorites.

Siena vs American Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Siena Saints +100 +1.5 (-114) Over 132.5 (-110) American Eagles -120 -1.5 (-106) Under 132.5 (-110)

Siena vs American Match Details

Fixture: Siena Saints at American Eagles

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Bender Arena, Washington, D.C.

Siena vs American Key Stats

The Eagles are on an eight-game winning streak after losing their first two games of the season. They have covered the spread six times in those ten contests. In their last win against the Keydets, Matt Rogers scored 20 points while Lorenzo Donadio scored 14 points, and the rest of the unit also rose to the occasion. Johnny O'Neil leads the Eagles roster in rebounds and blocks per game.

Statistically, the Eagles are averaging 68.9 points on 48.9% shooting while giving up 63.6 points on 43.1% shooting. They are shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc while restricting their opponents to shooting 67.7% from the charity stripe. They have restricted their opponents to just 27.7 rebounds per game but haven't really capitalized in that area themselves.

The Saints are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in two of those contests. In their most recent win against the Bonnies, Javian McCollum scored 23 points while Jackson Stormo scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the rest of the unit stepped up to take the Saints over the finish line. McCollum leads the roster in points and assists averages.

Statistically, the Saints are averaging 71.5 points on 45.4% shooting while giving up 70.6 points on 47.4% shooting. They are shooting an amazing 38.6% from the three-point line and 76.1% from the free throw line, which ranks them 35th and 32nd in the nation, respectively. The Saints are restricting their opponents to a meager 64.5% shooting from the charity stripe, ranking them 19th in the country.

Siena vs American Betting Prediction

The Eagles are on a decent winning streak, and defensively they are doing just enough to stop their opponents from scoring freely.

They will look to overpower the Saints defense, which has been performing well this season, and although this game is too close to call, go with the Eagles for the win.

Pick: American Eagles (-120)

Poll : 0 votes