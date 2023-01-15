Siena vs Canisius Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 15 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Canisius Golden Griffins will play host to the Siena Saints on Sunday afternoon in a Metro Athletic Athletic Conference clash. Canisius is 4-12, and they're coming off a disappointing 76-58 loss to Marist in a game where they were favored. Siena is 12-5, including a perfect 6-0 in conference play, most recently defeating Niagara on the road. Siena beat Canisius by four back in December on the Saints' home floor, so we'll see if the Golden Griffins can even up the season series today.

Siena Saints vs. Canisius Golden Griffins Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Siena Saints -5.5 (-110) Over 138 (-110) -200 Canisius Golden Griffins +5.5 (-110) Under 138 (-110) +170

Siena Saints vs. Canisius Golden Griffins Match Details

Fixture: Siena Saints @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Koessler Athletic Center

Siena Saints vs. Canisius Golden Griffins Key Stats

Siena's best player, sophomore Javian McCollum, has taken a huge leap this year, currently averaging a team-high 16.7 points and a team-high 4.1 assists. McCollum has seen almost twice as many minutes compared to last year, and he's been a pretty efficient scorer all year long. Jackson Stormo has also been solid, averaging 14.6 points per game and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 58.6%. The Saints have won seven in a row, and they've shot well from the field during this winning streak.

Canisius has not shot well collectively, as they're shooting an awful 40% overall, which is one of the lowest percentages in the country. Senior guard and leading scorer Jordan Henderson (13.5 PPG) is questionable for today's game, and considering he's missed the past three games with an upper-body injury, there's a good chance he'll sit out again. The Golden Griffins have been bad defensively, letting opponents shoot 47.3% from the field and 38.4% from downtown. They're only 2-4 at home, and they could be in trouble today if they can't get consistent stops.

Siena Saints vs. Canisius Golden Griffins Betting Prediction

Siena is 5-3 on the road and 5-3 ATS on the road, plus they've covered each of their past seven games and four consecutive road contests. Canisius hasn't been terrible against the spread, but the Saints have fared way better in day games (6-2-1 ATS) compared to the Golden Griffins' 3-4 ATS record when there's an early tip. Back the visitors here to win and cover, especially if Canisius' Jordan Henderson can't go today.

Prediction: Siena -5.5 (-110)

