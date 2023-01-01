Siena vs Fairfield Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 1 | MAAC | College Basketball

On Sunday, a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup between the 6-7 Fairfield Stags and the 8-5 Siena Saints will be played. The Saints have won three straight games and are currently 3-3 on the road for the year. On Friday, the Stags, who are 4-1 at home, trounced Marist 73-54. Last season, the Saints won both of their games against the Stags.

At 2:00 p.m. ET, the Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Connecticut will tip off. The game's total is 13.5 points, and the Stags are 1.5-point underdogs.

Siena vs Fairfield Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Siena Saints +100 +1.5 (-115) Over 131.5 (-110) Fairfield Stags -120 -1.5 (-105) Under 131.5 (-110)

Siena vs Fairfield Match Details

Fixture: Siena Saints at Fairfield Stags

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena, Connecticut

Siena vs Fairfield Key Stats

The Saints defeated Florida State and Seton Hall while going 6-5 outside of the conference. Now that they are 2-0 in conference play, the Saints can concentrate on that.

The Saints are scoring 71.8 points per 100 possessions on 45.7 percent field-goal shooting, including 37.6 percent from three-point range. The Saints also made 75.9% of their free throw attempts. In Division 1, Siena is ranked 161st in offensive efficiency rating when the schedule is taken into account.

The Saints' defense allows 70.3 points per 100 possessions, and their opponents shoot 47.6 percent overall, including 33.5 percent from long range. The Saints' adjusted defensive efficiency ranking is 222nd, while their assist-to-turnover ratio is 262nd.

The Stags lost four of their first five games of the season and finished 4-6 against non-conference opponents. But the Stags have a 5-2 record since their defeat by Mercer. The Stags average only 65.1 points per 100 possessions and shoot just 40.3% of the time, including 28.5 percent from long range.

In Division 1, their adjusted offensive efficiency rating places them 283rd. They grab 32.0 rebounds per game and shoot 71.6 percent from the line.

The Stags' opponents are scoring 63.9 points per 100 possessions against them while shooting 42.5 percent from the field overall and 30.7 percent from three-point range. The Stags are 326th in assist-to-turnover ratio and 185th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Siena vs Fairfield Betting Prediction

The Stags are a more evenly distributed offensive unit. Long scored 25 points in the most recent game; Cook and Fields average approximately 13 points each; and two other players, including Brycen Goodine, a transfer from Syracuse, average more than seven points per game. Even though the Stags' unit does not appear to be superior on paper, they have a chance of winning at home.

In their previous seven games against a team with a losing straight-up record, the Saints are 1-6 ATS. I wager that the Stags will cover as 1.5-point underdogs to raise their ATS record to 1-7.

Pick: Fairfield Stags (-120)

