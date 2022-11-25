Siena vs Ole Miss Prediction, Lines, Odds, Spread, and Picks - November 25 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Ole Miss Rebels will face the Siena Saints in a college basketball matchup on Friday afternoon. The Rebels are 5-0 for the season and have been dominating their opponents on the offensive end. The Saints have struggled this season with an overall record of 3-2. This is a game that pits a MAAC team against a South Eastern Conference powerhouse.

Ole Miss vs Siena Match Details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels vs Siena Saints

Date and Time: Friday, November 25 at 11:00 AM ET

Venue: HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, FL

Ole Miss vs Siena Key Stats

The Rebels defeated the Stanford Cardinal by 72–68 in their most recent outing. They managed to cover the spread and hit the over in that game. They are scoring 73.4 points per game and giving up 63.8 points. They have scored just enough to see out their games against their opponents and have performed better on the defensive end of the court.

Matthew Murrell and Myles Burns have led the Rebels' unit on the court. Murrell is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists per game this season, while Burns is averaging six rebounds and three steals per game. The rest of the unit has been supporting the offense massively, and they have garnered an astounding turnover percentage this season. The Rebels have impressed with their squad rotation this season.

The Saints defeated the Florida State Seminoles by a score of 80-63 in their last contest, in which they were pitted as the 8.5-point underdog. They are scoring 76.6 points on offense but giving up a hefty 71.6 points on defense. However, their rebound percentage has been far better than their offensive stats, and the Saints have been shooting amazingly well from beyond the arc.

Javian McCollum has led the charge for this Saints unit. He is averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The remainder of the roster has struggled to keep up with McCollum's stats this season, with only Andrew Platek averaging a healthy 15.6 points per game this season. While their offense has improved, they are struggling with their defense as they have been unable to contain their opponents well.

Ole Miss vs Siena Betting Prediction

The Ole Miss Rebels were able to stop Sanford's perimeter game, and they will do the same for Siena. Siena depends on its three-point shooting, but the defense of Matthew Murrell, TJ Caldwell, Amaree Abram, and others will prevent them from getting many open looks from long-range.

Moreover, the Rebels have hit the over in three of their four previous outings and command authority with good ball movement on the court. Take the Rebels for the win.

Pick: Rebels

Poll : 0 votes