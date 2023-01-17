Sinner vs Etcheverry Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17| Australian Open 2023

Jannik Sinner is seeded No.15 at the 2023 Australian Open as he marches on to the second round of the tournament after defeating Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round at the John Cain Arena.

It was a great first-round performance from the Italian who made the difference in the game with first-serve statistics. He managed to place 66% of his first serves and had a winning percentage of 81.

His second serve wasn't bad either, winning 46% on it. Jannik had ten break-point opportunities in the game and broke Kyle's serve seven times out of ten. He also had more aces in the bag, six compared to Edmund's two. He will now take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the Grand Slam.

Tomas had a difficult start to the tournament after he played a four-set match against Gregoire Barrere in the first round. The Argentinian won the game 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to seal his spot in the second round.

His win percentage on the first serve is what made the difference in the outcome, 79% compared to Gregoire's 68%. He had a total of 16 break-point opportunities in the entire game but could take advantage on only four occasions.

Tomas had 10 aces, whereas Barrere managed seven. He now has a tough task as he will face a ranked opponent in the second round.

Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Jannik Sinner -1600 -8.5 (-105) O 29.5 (-110) Tomas Etcheverry +850 +8.5 (-115) U 29.5 (+100)

Jannik is only 21 and is already regarded as one of the best players of the future. He is currently ranked No.16 in the ATP rankings but has been ranked as high as 9 in 2021. He is clearly on the path to becoming one of the best in the world.

Tomas is currently ranked 79 in the world and had a career-high ranking of 72 in 2022.

Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Match Details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner @ Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: John Cain Arena, Melbourne Park

Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Betting Prediction

This will be the first meeting between the two players. The second round of a Grand Slam is a perfect opportunity to test your opponent to the limits. Tomas' personal best was the first round, whereas Jannik's personal best was the quarterfinal that he managed to reach last year. Expect an entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: -8.5 (-105)

