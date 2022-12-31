SIU Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will be home to face the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars on Saturday in a battle of Ohio Valley schools. SIU Edwardsville is up at 10-4, and they're riding a solid three-game winning streak. For SE Missouri State, they've been dreadful, and they'll be desperate to end their eight-game losing streak this afternoon. At 5-9, the Redhawks are playing right in line with their expectations, but they're slumping badly at the moment. Fortunately for them, they'll take on a school that they've beaten five times in a row, so we'll see what today's action brings us.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line SIU-Edwardsville -2.5 (-110) Over 147 (-110) -141 SE Missouri State +2.5 (-110) Under 147 (-110) +120

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Match Details

Fixture: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars @ Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 3:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Show Me Center

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Key Stats

SIU Edwardsville has done well offensively, currently scoring 108.2 points per 100 possessions, and a lot of this has to do with their sophomore production. Sophomore guard Ray'Sean Taylor leads the team in scoring (13.7), while fellow sophomore DeeJuan Pruitt and Damarco Minor also score in double digits. Junior Shamar Wright averages 5.1 boards to lead the team while chipping in with 11.0 PPG. Lately, the Cougars have done a great job at limiting turnovers, only eight per game over their past four, and their defense has been pretty consistent, especially over the last month. Defensive rebounding can sometimes be an issue for the visitors, but it hasn't come back to bite them on this winning streak.

SE Missouri State averages just 97 points per 100 possessions, but they do have several reliable scorers. Phillip Russell leads the team in scoring (15.4 PPG) and assists (4.3 APG), while Israel Barnes (13.7 PPG) and Chris Harris (12.7 PPG) have gotten involved as well. The Redhawks have been struggling badly, and they haven't won since late November. A big reason as to why has to do with getting outrebounded by a wide margin almost every game. Outside of Kobe Clark's 9.1 rebounds, the Redhawks don't have a single player that grabs more than five boards. SE Missouri State loves to play at a fast pace, but they'll need to be better at keeping their opponents out of the paint this afternoon.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Betting Prediction

SIU Edwardsville has been one of the best teams in the country against the spread, as they've gone 9-2 ATS, including 6-2 ATS away from home. SE Missouri State has played just four home games, which explains their poor overall record, but at the moment, they're difficult to trust as they've dropped eight straight. Back the visitors here to finally beat their conference rivals and cover.

Prediction: SIU Edwardsville -2.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes