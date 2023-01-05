SMU vs Houston Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | AAC | College Basketball

In an American Athletic Conference game against the No. 2 Houston Cougars on Thursday night, the SMU Mustangs will attempt to pull off a major upset.

Including their conference opener against Tulsa on Sunday, the Mustangs have won three of their last four games. The Cougars have only lost one game so far this year, and they have just defeated Tulsa and UCF twice in conference play.

SMU vs Houston Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under SMU Mustangs +20 (-110) Over 130.5 (-110) Houston Cougars -20 (-110) Under 130.5 (-110)

SMU vs Houston Match Details

Fixture: SMU Mustangs at Houston Cougars

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Texas

SMU vs Houston Key Stats

The Mustangs' first season under head coach Rob Lanier, who was hired after an effective tenure at Georgia State, got off to a rocky start. The Mustangs' first 10 games resulted in seven losses and three victories, all over opponents who were outmatched. They have recently improved their performance, having won three of their past four games.

The Mustangs' offensive performance has been lacking; their two- and three-point shooting percentages place them outside the top 200. Additionally, they are having trouble making free throws and getting a lot of offensive rebounds. The low turnover rate of the Mustangs has been a positive, which may be attributed to a group with experience.

The Cougars have so far done nothing to refute their status as one of the leading contenders for the national championship this season. This season, the Cougars jumped out to a 9-0 start, which included victories over Oregon and St. Mary's. On December 10, they lost to then-No. 8 Alabama in a 71-65 decision, ending their unbeaten start.

After that defeat, they went on a five-game winning streak, which included a victory over then-No. 2 Virginia in the middle of December. They are making 54.0% of their shots from within the arc and 34.3% from beyond it. The Mustangs' strength has been their defense, as they are among the top 100 teams in the nation in terms of defensive field goal percentage.

SMU vs Houston Betting Prediction

In November, the Cougars defeated Kent State by five points; in December, St. Mary's; and on Saturday, UCF by six points. All three of those contests saw offensive struggles, and the Mustangs' strength on the court is on the defensive end.

Under Lanier, the Mustangs have begun to play their best basketball yet, winning three of their previous four contests and covering the spread five times in a row. In this battle, they have an advantage in height and experience that will be sufficient to limit the spread.

Pick: SMU Mustangs +20 (-110)

