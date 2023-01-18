SMU vs. Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The SMU Mustangs (6-12) will take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-12) in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

SMU has lost four straight games, while Tulsa has dropped six in a row. The Mustangs came close to victory last Saturday, falling to Cincinnati 54-52. They beat Tulsa in their previous matchup 92-67. The Golden Hurricane last won over Mississippi Valley State 66-51 in mid-December. Their only quality win of the season was over Loyola Chicago 85-66, but even they are 6-11.

SMU vs. Tulsa Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line SMU Mustangs -3 o146.5 -165 Tulsa Golden Hurricane +3 u146.5 +140

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

SMU vs. Tulsa Match Details

Fixture: SMU Mustangs at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Mustangs own a 1.05 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 106th in the nation. Tulsa has the 146th-best AdjDEF SQ at 1.00. The Mustangs do poorly in all key stats but rim & three SQ PPP, where they are 141st in the country. Conversely, the Golden Hurricane are 23rd in the nation in defensive rim & three SQ PPP.

The Mustangs own high-frequency numbers in isolation, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition shot types. However, they are outside the top 200 in all those shot types except midrange, with a 0.77 SQ PPP (148th in the country), and transition, with a 1.37 SQ PPP (80th). Conversely, the Golden Hurricane of Tulsa is in the top 120 in defending all those categories except midrange, with a 0.77 SQ PPP (217th in the country).

The Golden Hurricane has a 0.97 AdjOFF SQ, the 257th-best mark in the country. The Mustangs have posted a 0.99 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 114th in the country. The Golden Hurricane is in the top 175 in spacing and shot-making. However, the Mustangs are in the 37th percentile or better in defensive spacing and shot-making.

Tulsa is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: cut, isolation, off-the-dribble three-pointers, and P&R ball screen. The Mustangs are in the top 140 in defending all those shot types, excelling in defending the perimeter.

SMU vs. Tulsa Prediction

The Mustangs have had a rough go of it as of late, but the same can be said about their opponent on Wednesday night. Tulsa's four wins this season have come against teams that are a combined 19-54. So don't expect them to get their first win in a month, even if they are at home as short underdogs.

Prediction: SMU -3 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes