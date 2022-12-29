South Alabama vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The South Alabama Jaguars are off to a 6-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, 13th in the Sun Belt Conference, and are on a three-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (71-68) in their previous outing and will now take on the Georgia Southern Eagles, who are 7-6 at the start of the season and eleventh in the same division.

They faced a defeat against the Ball State Cardinals (58-54) in their last outing. The Eagles will be hosting this game at the Hanner Fieldhouse on Thursday (December 29) where they will be looking to get their third consecutive and eighth win overall.

South Alabama Jaguars vs Georgia Southern Eagles: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under South Alabama Jaguars -145 -3 (-110) O 132 (-110) Georgia Southern Eagles +125 +3 (-110) U 132 (-110)

The Jaguars have had a mixed start to the season with six wins and six losses. Their most impressive wins so far have come against teams like the Mercer Bears (85-83), the UNC Ashville Bulldogs (74-68), and the Rhode Island Rams (75-66). Their away record, for now, is 1-4 which they will try and improve tonight.

The team is just above the average mark in terms of scoring, averaging 72.2 points per game, which ranks 180th in the nation whereas conceding 68.1 points per game, which ranks 168th in the country.

The Eagles have seven wins and six losses so far this season. Their most impressive wins have been against the Houston Baptist Huskies (84-77), the Western Michigan Broncos (63-57), and the Wofford Terriers (79-57). They now have a chance to improve their home record which is currently at 5-2. The team is averaging only 68 points per game while conceding 63.6 points per game.

South Alabama Jaguars vs Georgia Southern Eagles: Match Details

Fixture: South Alabam Jaguars @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia

South Alabama Jaguars vs Georgia Southern Eagles: Prediction

The Jaguars' four of their last five games have crossed the total mark. Four of their last five games away from home have crossed the total line as well.

South Alabama has a 5-5 record against Georgia Southern in their last 10 encounters. Based on current forms and statistics, the competition looks very tight. Expect a close contest nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Total Over 132 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes