South Carolina State vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 27 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are hitting the road to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas, tonight.

The Bulldogs have not opened up their season the way they imagined they would, as they've gotten off to a 2-11 start. One of those wins came two games ago, behind their best defensive performance of the season, something I'm sure they will be looking to replicate for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders have been on a roll this season. They're 9-2, entering this game on a five-game winning streak, and have gone 7-0 at home to begin this campaign. They've only allowed three opponents to exceed 70 points this season and have put together 10-point consecutive performances.

This is Texas Tech's final tune-up before conference play, so we'll see if they can sustain their momentum, or if South Carolina State will bring their streak to a halt.

South Carolina State vs. Texas Tech Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line South Carolina State +31.5 (-110) Over 148.5 (-110) None Texas Tech -31.5 (-110) Under 148.5 (-110) None

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

South Carolina State vs. Texas Tech Match Details

Fixture: South Carolina State Bulldogs @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

South Carolina State vs. Texas Tech Key Stats

South Carolina State allows the second-most points per game in the nation at 86.7. South Carolina State's opponents have the third-highest field goal percentage, shooting 50.5% against them. They've only held three opponents under 80 points while allowing three teams to score 100 points this season.

Texas Tech scores the 60th most points per game, averaging 79.1 this season. They're 21st in field goal percentage, knocking down 49.8% of their attempts this year. They should have no problem putting up 85+ in this game.

South Carolina State puts up a respectable 71.4 points per game, 202nd nationwide, but Texas Tech has a stout defense. The Red Raiders allow the 35th fewest points per game, holding opposing teams to 65.1 per game.

South Carolina State vs. Texas Tech Betting Prediction

As we've seen in South Carolina State's games against Kentucky and Wake Forest, opposing teams can score on them at will. Texas Tech will probably scratch 100 points, and from there, it's up to South Carolina State to put up at least 49. The Bulldogs have struggled this year, but they've hit 60. every time they've taken the court. The over is the best play here.

Prediction: Over 148.5 (-110)

