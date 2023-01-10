South Carolina vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | SEC | College Basketball

When the South Carolina Gamecocks visit the Kentucky Wildcats for an SEC match between two failing teams, they'll try to pull off a major upset.

The Gamecocks have dropped four of their previous six contests, including a defeat to then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday with a score of 85–42. The Wildcats' two-game winning streak ended over the weekend when they were defeated 78-52 by the then-No. 7 Alabama.

South Carolina vs Kentucky Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under South Carolina Gamecocks +1200 +19 (-115) Over 132.5 (-110) Kentucky Wildcats -3000 -19 (-105) Under 132.5 (-110)

South Carolina vs Kentucky Match Details

Fixture: South Carolina Gamecocks at UK Wildcats

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

South Carolina vs Kentucky Key Stats

The Gamecocks were viewed as one of the worst teams in the conference going into the season, and that perception hasn't altered much thus far. The Gamecocks have just two victories over teams from big conferences despite being only one game below them.

They lost to Vanderbilt in overtime last Tuesday, 84-79, but covered the 10-point spread to open SEC play. In their second SEC game, which they lost to Tennessee 85-42 at home on Saturday, they were completely outplayed from start to finish.

Just 45.5% of their two-point attempts and 31.1% of their three-point attempts are being made by the Gamecocks. They are also only making 62.8% of their free throw attempts, and their turnover rate ranks at 219th.

Despite having a 10-5 record this season, the Wildcats have been among the worst teams in the nation. The three ranked opponents the Wildcats have faced have all resulted in losses in double digits for the Wildcats, including a 78-52 thrashing at the hands of Alabama on Saturday. They have fallen significantly in both the national power rankings and the college basketball futures market.

However, the Wildcats' adjusted offensive efficiency rankings still place them at No. 21. They make 38.1% of their three-point attempts, which ranks 25th nationally. The Wildcats have the fourth-best offensive rebounding percentage in the nation.

South Carolina vs Kentucky Betting Prediction

However, the Wildcats have a significant advantage in the interior with Tshiebwe, and they have triumphed in 13 of the last 16 encounters between these teams, so I feel much better about them in this game. Additionally, they have won 11 of their previous 16 games versus the Gamecocks and covered the spread five times in a row at home. Take the Wildcats to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Kentucky Wildcats -19 (-105)

