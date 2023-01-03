South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 3 | SEC | College Basketball

Tuesday night's SEC matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Vanderbilt Commodores is set. The Gamecocks enter this contest with a 7-6 overall record and two straight victories.

The Commodores have also won two straight games and are 7-6 overall. Both teams are playing in their first SEC contest of the year. The first tap is set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under South Carolina Gamecocks +400 +11 (-110) Over 129.5 (-110) Vanderbilt Commodores -550 -11 (-110) Under 129.5 (-110)

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Match Details

Fixture: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: VU Memorial Gym, Nashville, TN

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Key Stats

To begin their SEC schedule this year, the Gamecocks will travel. They won two straight games at home to wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule, finishing at 7-6.

The Gamecocks' road record is merely 1-2, with a 0-4 record against teams from other countries. On Friday night at home, they defeated Eastern Michigan 74–64 in their last game.

So far this season, the Gamecocks' offense has been below average. When it comes to scoring per game, the Gamecocks are only 294th in the nation.

Additionally, they only rank 225th in the nation in terms of three-point shooting percentage. The Gamecocks are 151st in the nation for scoring defense on the defensive side of the ball.

The Commodores will begin their own SEC schedule. The Commodores, who now have a record of 7-6, won their final two non-conference games. The Commodores defeated Southeastern Louisiana at home on Friday with ease, winning 93-55.

With a solid defense and a developing offense, they are prepared for SEC competition. They are now rated 179th in the nation for three-point shooting offense and 139th for turnovers per game. The Commodores' scoring defense is rated 89th.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Betting Prediction

The Commodores outperformed the Gamecocks in both offense and defense, scoring more points per game overall and shooting better from outside the arc. On defense, they have a big advantage in defending the perimeter. On the glass, the Commodores also have a tiny edge.

The Commodores have played the 150th toughest schedule compared to the 250th toughest schedule played by the Gamecocks; therefore, perhaps the strength of the schedule will go in the Gamecocks' favor. Tonight, bet on the home team to win and cover the spread.

Pick: VU Commodores -11 (-110)

