South Florida vs Houston Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The South Florida Bulls are off to a disappointing 7-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, tenth in the American Athletic Conference, and are on a three-game losing streak.

They suffered a defeat in their last game against the Wichita State Shockers (70-66) in their last outing, where Russel Tchewa and Tyler Harris could not save the day for their team even after scoring 19 and 16 points.

The Bulls will now take on the Houston Cougars, the top-most-ranked team in the country, first in the same conference, and are on a 16-1 start. They are currently on a big seven-game winning streak and defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats (72-59) in their previous outing.

Jarace Walker led the scoring chart with 21 points, followed by Marcus Sasser with 16, and J'wan Roberts with 14. The Cougars will now host this game at the Fertitta Center on Wednesday (January 11).

South Florida Bulls vs Houston Cougars: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under South Florida Bulls +1800 +22.5 (-110) O 128.5 (-110) Houston Cougars -10000 -22.5 (-110) U 128.5 (-110)

The Bulls have had a mixed start to the season with seven wins and nine losses. Their away record is 1-2 at the moment, which they would like to change tonight. The team is just around the averaging mark in offense, scoring 70.3 points per game, which ranks 216th in the country while conceding 68.3 points, which ranks 165th in the country.

The Houston Cougars are currently the No.1 ranked team in the country as they started the season with 16 wins and a single loss. Their home record is 10-1 which is near perfect. They are above the average mark in offense, scoring 75.5 points per game, which ranks 105th in the nation, and is the best defensive team, conceding just 51.1 points per game.

South Florida Bulls vs Houston Cougars: Match Details

Fixture: South Florida Bulls @ Houston Cougars

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, Texas

South Florida Bulls vs Houston Cougars: Prediction

The Cougars are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games played on a Wednesday. They have won all of their last ten encounters against the Bulls and the way the team is playing this season, it looks like their eleventh win is inevitable. Everything is better about Houston compared to South Florida.

Expect a one-sided game for the Cougars and their eighth consecutive win of the season.

Final Prediction: Houston -22.5 (-110)

