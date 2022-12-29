Southeast Missouri vs Southern Indiana Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are off to a 5-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference, and on a hugely disappointing seven-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss in their last outing against the Southern Illinois Salukis (70-68) and will now take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles, who are on a 7-6 start to the season. They are fourth in the same division and were defeated by the Ford Wayne Mastodons (83-59) in their previous outing.

The Screaming Eagles will now host this game at the Screaming Eagles Arena on Thursday (December 29) where they will look to start their winning run. The Redhawks, on the other hand, will look to end their massive losing run.

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Southeast Missouri State Redhawks +175 +5 (-110) O 153.5 (-110) Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles -210 -5 (-110) U 153.5 (-110)

The State Redhawks are disappointed with the way their season is going at the moment. They started off with a 5-1 record in their first six games but have now suffered seven consecutive losses. Their most memorable wins so far have come against the South Florida Bulls (64-61), the Evansville Purple Aces (67-61), and the Boston University Terriers (63-52).

The team is just above average, scoring 71.1 points per game while conceding an almost identical 71.4 points per game, which ranks 246th in the nation.

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles have had seven wins and six losses so far this season. Their most impressive wins have come against the Bowling Green Falcons (69-57), the Indiana State Sycamores (88-85), and the IUPUI Jaguars (87-74). The team is pretty impressive on the offensive front, averaging 76.1 points per game and conceding 70.7 points per game, which ranks 230th in the nation.

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: Match Details

Fixture: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 08:30 p.m ET

Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena, Evansville, Indiana

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: Prediction

The Redhawks' five of the last six games have gone over the total mark. Five of their last six games have also crossed the total line after a straight loss.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams and the current situation suggests a close encounter tonight. Southeast Missouri is desperate to end its seven-game losing streak.

Final Prediction: Total Over 153.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes