Southern Utah vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the NCAA at the CU Events Center on Wednesday (December 21).

The Thunderbirds are off to an 8-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're fifth in the Western Atlantic Conference and on a four-game winning streak. They're coming off a 106-101 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (106-101) in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes are 7-5 on the season. They're ninth in the Pac-12 Conference and on a three-game winning streak. They beat the Northern Colorado Bears 88-77 in their previous outing.

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs Colorado Buffaloes: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Southern Utah Thunderbirds +550 +12 (-110) O 154.5 (-110) Colorado Buffaloes -800 -12 (-110) U 154.5 (-110)

The Thunderbirds have had a decent start to the season, with eight wins and four losses. They suffered losses against the New Mexico Lobos (89-81), No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (82-76), Texas State Bobcats (78-65) and Montana State Bobcats (86-83). They now have a tough away outing.

The Thunderbirds have been the second-best team on the offensive front, averaging an amazing 91.0 points per game. They've fared well on defense, conceding a lot less than what they're scoring: 71.8 points per outing.

The Buffaloes, meanwhile, have also had a decent start to the season with seven wins and five losses. They faced defeats against the UMass Minutemen (66-63), Boise State Broncos (68-55), No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils (60-59), Washington Huskies (73-63) and Grambling State Tigers (83-74).

The team is averaging 75.6 points per game, which ranks 125th in the league, and conceding 68.4 points per outing.

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs Colorado Buffaloes: Match Details

Fixture: Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Colorado Buffaloes

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs Colorado Buffaloes: Prediction

Four of the Buffaloes' last five games have been below the total line after a straight win. Four of their last five games on a Wednesday have been below the total mark. They only have one injury concern at the moment. Luke O'Brien is questionable, but the reason is unknown.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams. However, it seems like a battle between Southern Utah's offense and Colorado's defense, so expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Total Under 154.5 (-110)

