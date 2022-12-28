Southern Utah vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | WAC | College Basketball

On Wednesday, the Pan American Center will host a college basketball game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the New Mexico State Aggies.

Overall this season, the Thunderbirds are 8–5. Colorado was the opponent for the Thunderbirds' most recent game. With a victory over NC A&T, the Aggies are now 7-5 overall.

Southern Utah vs New Mexico State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Southern Utah Thunderbirds +190 +5 (-110) Over 154.5 (-110) New Mexico State Aggies -225 -5 (-110) Under 154.5 (-110)

Southern Utah vs New Mexico State Match Details

Fixture: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at New Mexico State Aggies

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Pan American Center, University Park, NM

Southern Utah vs New Mexico State Key Stats

This season, the Thunderbirds have suffered defeats at the hands of Kansas, New Mexico, Texas State, Montana State, and Colorado. Other than that, the Thunderbirds have triumphed over La Verne, St. Katherine, Bethesda, Sacramento State, Idaho State, West Coast Baptist, CSUF, and Northern Arizona.

When the Thunderbirds faced Colorado last Wednesday, they were down 38-34 at the half-time mark. The Thunderbirds were defeated 86-78 after being outrun 48-44 in the second. In the loss, Harrison Butler double-doubled with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The NMSU Aggies have defeated NM Highlands, San Diego, UTEP, Simon Fraser, Duquesne, Northern NM, and NC A&T this season. UTEP, UC Irvine, Santa Clara, Saint Mary's, and Kent State are the teams that have managed to defeat the NMSU Aggies this season.

The Aggies led NC A&T 46-36 at the break on Thursday. From that point on, the NMSU Aggies maintained their momentum and won 85–76. With 20 points and 10 rebounds, Marchelus Avery doubled up, and Xavier Pinson chipped in with 20 points as well.

Southern Utah vs New Mexico State Betting Prediction

In this case, you should probably support the NMSU Aggies. The Aggies have recently been doing admirably, having just defeated North Carolina A&T. They have scored 68 points or more in four of their past five games, winning 3-2.

Given that the Thunderbirds have scored 67 points or more in seven consecutive games, their clash ought to be interesting. A significant number of goals should be scored in this game if both sides perform effectively. The Aggies are the clear favorites at home to win and cover the spread, so lean that way.

Pick: NMSU Aggies -5 (-110)

