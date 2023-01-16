St. Francis BK vs Long Island Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 16 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Steinberg Wellness Center will host a Northeast Conference NCAAB matchup between the St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers and the Long Island University Sharks on Monday.

The Terriers are 8-9 (1-3) this season and are riding a two-game winning streak after coming off a 82-79 home win on Saturday against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Sharks are 2-15 (0-5) and are riding a five-game losing streak as they come off an 87-68 road loss against the St. Francis Red Flash on Saturday.

St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers vs Long Island University Sharks Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers -190 -3.5 (-106) Over 145.5 (-110) Long Island University Sharks +125 +3.5 (-114) Under 145.5 (-110)

St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers vs Long Island University Match Details

Fixture: St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers vs. Long Island University Sharks

Time and date: Monday, January 16, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, NY

St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers vs Long Island University Sharks Key Stats

The Terriers are a decent offensive team, averaging 65.6 points per game. They have been passing the basketball at an average level as they are averaging 12.9 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Rob Higgins has led the team thus far and is averaging 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes per game. He needs to figure out how to shoot better as he is shooting just 38.4 percent from the floor this year.

Their defense has room for improvement this year as they are allowing 68.4 points per game. The Terriers have been feisty though as they are averaging 4.7 blocks and 7.8 steals per game up to this point. If they can get their bodies in front of the shooter more often, they will be in a great spot.

The Sharks are trying to improve on the offensive side of the ball as they are scoring 68.6 points per outing and shooting 42.4% from the field. Sophomore guard Marko Maletic has been doing well, averaging 17.9 points, three rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 30.1 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been brutal as they have given up 83.6 points per game. They have to be a little more disruptive though as they are averaging 3.5 blocks and 6.6 steals per game throughout the year.

St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers vs Long Island University Sharks Best Picks and Prediction

There is a reason why St. Francis Brooklyn is winning games while Long Island University is unable to win many games. These defenses as of late have been on two completely different sides of things as the Terriers are averaging 72.3 points in their last three games while the Sharks are scoring 87 points in their previous four games. All in all, go with the St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers to cover the spread on the road here.

Pick: St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers -3.5 (-106)

