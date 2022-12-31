St. Francis Brooklyn vs Central Connecticut State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31, 2022 | Northeast | College Basketball

The St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers will take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in a battle in the Northeast Conference on Saturday afternoon. The Terriers are 6-6 for the season and are expected to finish in the middle of their conference standings.

The Blue Devils are 2-13 for the season and are not expected to do anything noteworthy in the conference. They lost to the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash in their last game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs. The Terriers defeated the Medgar Evers Cougars in their most recent game and covered the spread.

St. Francis Brooklyn vs Central Connecticut State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers +102 +1.5 (-112) Over 130.5 (-114) Central Connecticut State Blue Devils -122 -1.5 (-108) Under 130.5 (-106)

St. Francis Brooklyn vs Central Connecticut State Match Details

Fixture: St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, CO

St. Francis Brooklyn vs Central Connecticut State Key Stats

The Terriers are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in all those contests. In their most recent win against the Cougars, Larry Moreno scored 20 points while Di'Andre Howell-South scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, and the rest of the unit also rose to the occasion.

The Terriers are averaging 66.3 points per game on 40.3% shooting while giving up 66.3 points per game on 43.3% shooting. They are shooting 31.4% from the three-point line and 71.2% from the charity stripe. They have had some defensive struggles this season as they are outrebounded by their opponents with an average of 33.8 rebounds per game.

The Blue Devils are 1-4 in their last five games and have only managed to cover the spread in two of those contests. In their most recent loss to the Red Flash, Kellen Amos scored 20 points, while Tre Breland scored 13 points, as the rest of the roster failed to convert some easy buckets in the final third.

The Blue Devils are averaging 63.9 points per game on 41.2% shooting while giving up 73.1 points on 47.6% shooting. They are shooting just 32.6% from beyond the arc and 70.7% from the charity stripe. They have had massive struggles on the defensive end as they are allowing their opponents to shoot 37.2% from the three-point line and 73.6% from the charity stripe.

St. Francis Brooklyn vs Central Connecticut State Betting Prediction

Albeit the Blue Devils are favored here being the home team, I would lean towards the Terriers upseeting the home crowd today. The lackluster defense of the Blue Devils wouldn't be able to stop the Terriers' offense and thereby lose the game. Take the away team to cover the spread and win this game today.

Pick: St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers +1.5 (-112)

Poll : 0 votes