St. Francis PA vs Sacred Heart Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | Northeast | College Basketball

On Monday, January 16, 2023, at the William H. Pitt Center, the St. Francis PA Red Flash (7–10) will look to extend a four-game winning streak against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (9–10).

In their most recent meeting, the Red Flash upset the LIU Sharks and covered the spread as 10.5-point favorites. In their previous contest against the St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers, the Pioneers were one-point favorites but were defeated.

St. Francis PA vs Sacred Heart Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under St. Francis Red Flash +140 +3.5 (-110) Over 151 (-110) Sacred Heart Pioneers -165 -3.5 (-110) Under 151 (-110)

St. Francis PA vs Sacred Heart Match Details

Fixture: St. Francis PA Red Flash at Sacred Heart Pioneers

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: William H. Pitt Center, Fairfield, Connecticut

St. Francis PA vs Sacred Heart Key Stats

As the Pioneers' leading scorer (15.8), Nico Galette also leads the club with 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He records 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots on the opposing end of the floor. The Pioneers are led by Bryce Johnson, who averages 9.1 points, 2.3 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game. Raheem Solomon averages 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 11.6 points per game.

Mike Sixsmith averaged nine points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game to lead the Pioneers. On defense, he has 1.1 steals and 0.1 shot blocks. Joey Reilly scores 10.6 points, grabs 1.7 rebounds, and dishes out 2.1 assists per game. He shoots 47.7% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range, making an average of 1.7 threes per game.

Josh Cohen leads the club in both points scored (21.4 per game) and rebounds grabbed (8.1). Additionally, he is contributing 1.9 assists while making 61% of his field goal attempts.

Landon Moore, who averages 3.7 assists per game for the Red Flash, also contributes 13.5 points and three rebounds. Maxwell Land averages 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per contest for the Red Flash.

Brad McCabe averages 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists for the Red Flash per game. Additionally, he records 0.4 steals and 0.3 shot blocks. Cam Gregory averages 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest for the Red Flash.

St. Francis PA vs Sacred Heart Betting Prediction

This year, six out of the Pioneers' 17 games have gone over the total. Four times this season, both the Pioneers and their opponents have scored more than 151 points. This season, the Red Flash have a 149.1 total point average per game. Nine times this year, Red Flash games have ended with more than 151 points scored. Bet on the over in this well-paced game.

Pick: Over 151 (-110)

