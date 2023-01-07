The St. John's Red Storm are traveling as they head to Providence on Saturday to face the Friars. The two Big East teams will compete on the court in an effort to win at Ocean State. In their previous game on Tuesday night, the Red Storm lost to Marquette 96-85 at home, failing to cover as a three-point underdog.

In their previous game, the Friars defeated No. 4 UConn at home on Wednesday night, winning handily as the 5.5-point underdog. The Friars have won their last two games and hold a 51-50 advantage in the overall series between the two schools. This includes an away victory in the most recent matchup on February 1, 2022, by a score of 86–82.

St. John's vs Providence Betting Odds

Teams Money line Sprread Over/Under St. John's Red Storm +250 +7 (-115) Over 153 (-110) Providence Friars -300 -7 (-105) Under 153 (-110)

St. John's vs Providence Match Details

Fixture: St. John's Red Storm at Providence Friars

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Dunkin' Donuts Center, Rhode Island

St. John's vs Providence Key Stats

The Red Storm entered this game on the heels of four straight defeats after being humiliated by Marquette at home on Tuesday night, despite having an 11-1 record to open the season. The Red Storm enter this contest with an overall record of 11-5 but only a 1-4 record in the Big East.

The Red Storm currently ranks 48th in the country with an average scoring average of 79 points per game this season. They average 16.3 assists per game, which ranks 34th in the country, and 41.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in the nation. The Red Storm's defensive performance is below average; they rank 263rd in the US in scoring defense, surrendering 73.2 points per game.

As an underdog on Wednesday night, the Friars defeated UConn at home to extend their winning streak to eight games. The Friars improved their overall season record to 13-3 and currently hold the top spot in the Big East rankings with a 5-0 record.

The Friars rank 40th in the nation in scoring offense this season with an average of 79.8 points per game. They are grabbing an average of 40.3 rebounds per game while handing out 14.6 assists per game overall. The Friars rank 135th in scoring defense this season with an average of 67.3 points allowed per game.

St. John's vs Providence Betting Prediction

The Red Storm are going in the wrong direction after four straight losses, while the Friars have racked up eight straight victories, which is the difference between the two teams. One can only hope that the Friars aren't thinking about their upcoming game against Creighton or that they aren't exhausted from defeating UConn the night before.

Having said that, the Friars have been able to take advantage of the Red Storm's significant defensive shortcomings. Expect the Friars to win this one at home and extend their winning streak to nine games.

Pick: Providence Friars -7 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes