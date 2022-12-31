St. John's vs Seton Hall Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | Big East | College Basketball

The Big East Conference matchup between the (11-3) St. John's Red Storm and the (7-7) Seton Hall Pirates will take place on Saturday at the Prudential Center. The Red Storm have dropped two straight games to Villanova and Xavier, falling to 0-2 on the road this year.

The Pirates, who are 5-2 at home, have dropped their last three games against Marquette, Xavier, and Providence. The Red Storm and the Pirates split games last year, with the visiting club winning both encounters.

St. John's vs Seton Hall Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under St. John's Red Storm +160 +3.5 (-110) Over 144.5 (-110) Seton Hall Pirates -180 -3.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-110)

St. John's vs Seton Hall Match Details

Fixture: St. John's Red Storm at Seton Hall Pirates

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

St. John's vs Seton Hall Key Stats

With victories over Nebraska, Temple, Syracuse, and Florida State, the Red Storm are 11-3 overall. Joel Soriano, a senior center, leads the squad in scoring with 15.3 points per game. David Jones, a junior forward, and Andre Curbelo, a junior guard, are further contributors to the Red Storm.

Averaging 79.5 points per game, the Red Storm are shooting 45.9 percent from the field, including 31.5 percent from long distance. It is ranked 76th in offensive efficiency when the strength of the schedule is taken into account. The Red Storm have the 64th-best assist-to-turnover ratio in Division 1 (1.20). In terms of rebounds per game, the Red Storm are eighth nationally (38.9).

With losses in their first three Big East contests, the Pirates are slipping. With upcoming games against the Red Storm, Creighton, and Butler, getting back on track will be difficult. Senior guard Al-Amir Dawes leads the Pirates in scoring with 10.6 points per game.

With a 43.4 percent field goal percentage and a 29.9 percent long-range shooting percentage, the Pirates are scoring 68.6 points. Their assist-to-turnover ratio (0.79) places them at 302nd overall, and they have the 139th-best adjusted offensive efficiency rating. The average number of rebounds for the Pirates is 33.8, while they give up 31.3 per game.

St. John's vs Seton Hall Betting Prediction

The Pirates' defensive efficiency rating is barely outside the top 25, and they are limiting their opponents' field goal percentage to under 29 percent. The Pirates will prevail in a matchup between Big East rivals by employing a strong defensive strategy and limiting the Red Storm's three-point shooting percentage. A few quick transition buckets as a result will make a big difference in the final score.

Pick: Pirates -3.5 (-110)

