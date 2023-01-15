St. John's vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 15 | Big East | College Basketball

At Hartford, Connecticut's XL Center, the St. John's Red Storm (12–6) and UConn Huskies (15–3) will square off. The Huskies have won two of their most recent games, while the Red Storm have won one of their previous five contests and are coming off of a victory.

St. John's vs UConn Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under St. John's Red Storm +700 +14 (-110) Over 151.5 (-110) UConn Huskies -1200 -14 (-110) Under 151.5 (-110)

St. John's vs UConn Match Details

Fixture: St. John's Red Storm at the University of Connecticut Huskies

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: XL Center, Hartford, CO

St. John's vs UConn Key Stats

The Red Storm were on a five-game losing streak until they defeated the Butler Bulldogs 77-61. They have dropped four of their previous five games. They come into this game hoping to pick up momentum by winning their second straight game.

The scoring offense of the Red Storm scores 78.9 points per game on average while making 46.4% of its field goals, 68.6% of its free throws, and 32.3% of its three-point attempts. They also turn the ball over 13.7 times a game while averaging 40.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.3 steals, and 3.9 blocks. They give up 72.3 points per game on defense.

The Huskies have dropped three of their last five contests and have just suffered a defeat to the Marquette Golden Eagles. They come into this game hoping to avoid dropping their second straight game. The Huskies' field-goal percentage against the Golden Eagles was 48.3%; their three-point percentage was 27.3%; and their free-throw percentage was 80%.

With a field-goal percentage of 46.3%, a free throw percentage of 74.3%, and a 3-point percentage of 35.3%, the Huskies' offense averages 80 points per game. They also average 12.2 turnovers per game while pulling down 48.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.4 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game. They are allowing 62.6 points per game on defense.

St. John's vs UConn Betting Prediction

Expect the Huskies to score a lot of points against a defense that is allowing more than 70 points per game because their attack is powerful and talented enough to do so.

With only 62.6 points allowed per game this season, the Huskies defense has been unbeatable; be on the lookout for them to make big plays and wreak havoc on the Red Storm's offense. Take the Huskies because of their superior defense and productive offense.

Pick: UConn Huskies -14 (-110)

