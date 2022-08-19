St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Line, Picks, YRFI and Predictions August 19, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks start a three-game series Friday at Chase Field.

The Cardinals are coming off a series sweep of the Colorado Rockies, where they won the series finale 13-0. Arizona just split a four-game set with the San Francisco Giants.

Pitching in this one are Miles Mikolas for St. Louis and Tommy Henry for the D-Backs.

Bettors never know what they are going to get with Miles Mikolas. He's either going to be lights-out or give up 5+ runs with almost no in-between. Mikolas pitched eight innings, allowing just two runs his last time out. However, his start before that lasted only 2 1/3 innings, and he somehow allowed 10 runs in those three frames.

Tommy Henry will be making the fourth start of his major league career. He was called up to the show at the beginning of the month and has looked great considering his inexperience. He's allowed eight runs in 17 innings pitched.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Cardinals -1.5 (-120) Yes (-110) Over 5 Runs (-104) D-Backs +1.5 (+100) No (-110) Over 3.5 Runs (-105)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Mikolas is a groundball pitcher who rarely lights up the K counter, but his prop today is quite low at 4 1/2. As long as he pitches five or more innings, he shouldn't have any problem notching five strikeouts. This is a solid bet for anyone who thinks he will last that long in this game.

Miles Mikolas Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-106)

Cardinals' Mikolas has just 114 Ks in 24 starts.

The likelihood of one of these two starters giving up runs early is extremely likely; it's just a question of who. Bettors should expect an early lead for one of these teams.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

It's hard to bet on Mikolas, given his inconsistency. He's capable of pitching a shutout, but bettors never know when that may be. Betting on a young stud is not a good idea either. Today's victory will likely come by a wide margin, but there is no telling which side will come out on top. For that reason, bettors should take the over.

Over 8.5 Runs (-118)

