St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will be at home to face the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. The Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Sunday to improve to 54-48 on the season. The Cubs are now 41-60 for the year after falling to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. St. Louis has performed well at home this season, holding a 29-20 record at Busch Stadium this year. The Cubs are 19 games under, but they have won seven of their last ten.

St. Louis will send out hurler Adam Wainwright for Tuesday's game. He is 7-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 20 starts. He has been reliable this season, and he'll be pitching against a Cubs lineup that's only scoring three runs per contest in their last seven. In his previous start, Wainwright tossed seven frames, surrendering five hits and one earned run, while striking out eight in a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Wainwright's 4.44 expected ERA shows that he's been lucky so far this year, but he has managed to limit actual runs. The Cubs' offense has a few holes in it, and they strike out above league average. Wainwright should be able to handle them on Tuesday.

Keegan Thompson, who is 5-4 with a 3.90 ERA as a starter, will be taking the mound Tuesday for Chicago. The right-hander has been very dependable lately, giving up five earned runs in his previous 17 innings. The Cardinals offense he'll be dealing with is averaging five runs per game in their last seven. Thomspon has had shutdown outings, while in other outings he's gotten shelled. He'll try to stay in line with his recent strong performances in the first game of this series.

"Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for the series opener in St. Louis." - @Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 7:45 P.M. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +150 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.5 (-105) St. Louis Cardinals -165 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.5 (-115)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Rafael Ortega, batting .158 in his last 57 at-bats, will face Wainwright on Tuesday. Over the previous month, his OPS was only .424, so expect him to stay cold despite batting leadoff.

Pick: Rafael Ortega Under 0.5 Runs Scored (-128)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

The Cardinals have a much more well-rounded team, and they've won 44 of their last 65 as favorites. Expect them to win and cover on Tuesday against their long-time rivals.

Prediction: Cardinals -1.5 (+125)

