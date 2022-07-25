St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Sunday, July 24th

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Preview: Red Birds continue their success against Cincinnati

Today, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds will meet in a series rubbermatch. These teams split the first two games, with the winning team covering both the first five run line and full game run line in both.

The Cardinals have compiled a 7-3 record against the Reds this season and will look to win their fourth straight series against them. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

St. Louis Cardinals Preview:

The St. Louis Cardinals have relied on their talented offense this season. St. Louis ranks in the top 10 in many major categories, including batting average, on-base percentage, and runs per game. The Cardinals are led by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and the two sluggers will be asked to contribute runs in this game.

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound, and he has been pretty good this season. Mikolas has fallen victim to poor offensive performances when he's pitched, which accounts for his mediocre 7-7 record. Although the win-loss record isn't great, his 2.54 ERA is very respectable. He has a great matchup with the Reds' offense that ranks towards the bottom of the MLB.

Cincinnati Reds Preview:

The Cincinnati Reds have performed very poorly at home this season. They have compiled a 19-29 record at home this year, which includes a 2-3 record when the St. Louis Cardinals come to town. The Reds offense has been rather streaky this season and has held some decent value when placed as underdogs.

The Reds will send Tyler Mahle to the mound in this contest. Mahle has been inconsistent this year, holding a 3-7 record with an ERA of 4.48. He has faced this Cardinals offense once this season and came away with a loss in a disappointing performance. Mahle is coming off of a shoulder injury, so he may not be asked to go deep into the game.

This could be problematic for Cincinnati because of the fact that their bullpen is the worst in the MLB. The pitching just hasn't been very good for the Reds, and they don't have a good matchup in this game.

Pick/Prediction: Cardinals F5 -0.5 (+105)

St. Louis has both the pitching and offensive advantage in today's game and they're being placed at plus money. We'll take that all day! We're going with the Cardinals to lead after five innings!

