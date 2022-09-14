St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers MLB Odds, Pick, Predictions, and Preview: September 14| 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals suffered a defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of a two-game series. These are the top two teams in the National League Central division. Game 2 will be played tonight, and the Cardinals will look to tie the series.

"Got it done" - Brewers

Even after taking the loss, the Cardinals sit comfortably atop the division. They have already done more than enough to maintain their position and qualify for the playoffs. However, losing at home is one thing they would like to correct. Their outstanding home (47-25) record is something to be proud of. Yesterday's defeat to the Brewers should ignite the fire to bounce back in Game 2.

"Final: Brewers 8, Cardinals 4." - Cardinals

Milwaukee is second in the same division, well above the remaining three teams. The Brewers hope to maintain their position and qualify for a Wild Card spot. With yesterday's win, the away team is now (76-66) for the season. Behind them are the Chicago Cubs at 60-82, clearly out of the race. They would love to sweep the series 2-0 and improve their away (37-39) record, which is a little under par.

Game 2 will show what the Cardinals are really made of. They are not used to losing at home, and the fans expect a win. As the host team, St. Louis has the entire stadium behind them for support. Milwaukee needs to put up a good showing against a very strong home team.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 07:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals +105 +1.5 (-165) U 7 (-105) Milwaukee Brewers -125 -1.5 (+140) O 7 (-115)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Pick

Adam Wainwright is set to pitch for the Cardinals. Game 2 will be perfect for the veteran to showcase his mettle. This could be bad news for the Brewers and something they can't afford to take lightly. Wainwright has played 28 games this season at an ERA of 3.33. He is the pick for the game.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Prediction

Game 2 between the Cardinals and the Brewers should go in favor of the home team. They lost Game 1 and are looking to equal the series. Expect a win for St. Louis.

Pick/Prediction: Cardinals +105

