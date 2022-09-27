St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will play against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday (September 27) in MLB action.

The Cardinals are in first place in the National League Central with 89 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.578. They have an away record of 38-38 and are 5-5 in their last ten matchups.

The Brewers, meanwhile, are second in the National League Central with 81 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.536. They have a great home record of 42-30 and are 6-4 in their last ten matchups.

The Cardinals are almost assured of a playoff spot. Everyone has contributed to the team's scoring. Paul Goldschmidt has an OPS of 0.988, 112 RBIs and 35 home runs at an average of 0.317 this season. Pitchers have done brilliantly for the team. Miles Mikolas has an ERA of 3.35, 144 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01.

The Brewers, meanwhile, have been doing great this season. Willy Adams and Christian Yelich have scored a good number of runs. Yelich has an OPS of 0.738, 53 RBIs and an average of 0.255.

Pitchers have fared well too, with Corbin Burnes leading the season charts with an ERA of 3.11, 231 Ks and a WHIP of 1.00 .

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 7:40 pm EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD O(-VER/UNDER )CARDINALS -106 -1.5(+158) o8(-106) BREWERS -103 +1.5(-175) u8(+100)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers best picks

Miles Mikolas will start for the Cardinals. He has an ERA of 0.00 and six Ks in the last seven days. He has done decent against the Brewers, giving up 11 earned runs in 26 innings pitched with four home runs.

Adrian Houser willl start for the Brewers. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 0.00 and 0 Ks. Houser is the favorite here, as he's consistent and has delivered at crucial junctures.

Houser, strikeout throws per game over 2.5 (-120 on Draftkings)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

It will be a scoring game for the Brewers, and they will give their all for the win. The Cardinals are strong and are likely to play aggresively from the start.

The Brewers have done great in the recent past in scoring runs. The Cardinals have lost two consecutive games and are coming in with poor form. So the Brewers should win this one because of their scoring and pitching form.

Prediction: Brewers to win

