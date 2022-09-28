St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday (September 28) night in the MLB.

The two NL Central teams have battled atop the division all year long, but last night, the Cardinals clinched the division title.

"Your 2022 NL Central Champions!" - @Cardinals

The Cardinals are now 90-65 on the year after their win over Milwaukee on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Brewers have dropped to 82-72 after Tuesday's loss.

Milwaukee has been solid at home this season, sporting a 42-31 record at the American Family Field. St. Louis has taken nine of their last 13 meetings in Milwaukee. The Brewers are 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final wildcard spot, so they'll need to win almost every remaining game to return to the playoff picture.

Brandon Woodruff, who's 12-4 with a 3.18 ERA, will take the hill on Wednesday for Milwaukee. He has been reliable this season, but tonight, he'll be pitching against a strong Cardinals lineup that scores the fifth-most runs per game in the majors.

Recently the right-hander has fared well, surrendering just two earned runs in his previous 14 innings. The Brewers right-hander has been amazing in his home park this season, registering a 2.16 ERA. Woodruff has tossed nine frames against the Cards this year, surrendering only two runs and five hits. He'll look to piece together another strong start on Wednesday.

St. Louis' Jose Quintana will get the ball on Wednesday night. He has gone 6-6 with a 3.03 ERA and will make his 31st start of the season. Quintana was shipped over the St. Louis from Pittsburgh at the deadline, and as a Cardinal, he has pitched to a 2.14 ERA.

Last time out, the veteran went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering five hits and no earned runs while punching out six in the win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Recently, the left-hander has been almost flawless, as he has a minuscule 1.20 ERA in his last five starts. Expect Quintana to continue that form in the final game of the series.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28; 7:40 pm EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals +135 +1.5 (-175) Over 7.0 (-120) Milwaukee Brewers -150 -1.5 (+145) Under 7.0 (+100)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

The Cardinals have been great in the second half, and they've fared well when Quintana has pitched. In Quintana's last ten starts, they've won nine. Expect the Cardinals to lead or at least be tied through five innings tonight.

Prediction: Cardinals First 5 Innings +0.5 (-106)

